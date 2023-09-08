Hit and run: 91-year-old man dies on Eastern Freeway

MUMBAI: A 91-year-old man was killed in a hit and run incident involving an unknown vehicle on the Eastern Freeway in Chembur. HT Image

The incident occurred when the nonagenarian was on his way to Nehru Nagar from where he was to take a State Transport bus to go to his native place in Aurangabad.

The deceased has been identified as Navab Gulab Shaikh, a resident of Kukreja Compound in Vashi Naka area of Chembur. Shaikh’s son Mohamad, 45, said his father had left home after having breakfast in the morning of September 3, to go to their native place.

“I got a call around 9pm the same day from a policeman informing me that my father had sustained severe injuries after he was hit by an unknown speeding vehicle near Eastern Freeway subway in Chembur area. He was admitted in the Sion General Hospital and his condition was critical,” said Mohamad Shaikh.

Mohamad and his wife then rushed to Sion Hospital and met police officials. “Shaikh was standing on the edge of the north-bound stretch of the Eastern Freeway near Panjrapole subway when an unknown speeding vehicle hit him and fled from the spot,” said Ranjit Jadhav, police inspector, RCF police station.

The passersby then informed the Mumbai police control room about the incident and RCF police were alerted about a person lying injured on the freeway. A police team rushed to the spot and took severely injured Shaikh to Sion Hospital, where he died on Wednesday evening.

The RCF police have registered a case against unknown vehicle driver under sections 297 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304-A (causing death due to rash and negligent act) 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code as well as the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

“We are checking the CCTV footage of the stretch of the Eastern Freeway to identify the vehicle. It appears that Shaikh was crossing the road when he was hit by a speeding vehicle. The postmortem was conducted, and the body was handed over to the family on Wednesday night,” Jadhav added.