 99-year-old scammed by fake power company rep | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

99-year-old scammed by fake power company rep

ByMegha Sood
Mar 18, 2024 06:50 AM IST

99-year-old from Juhu scammed of ₹2.78 lakh by fake power company rep for unpaid bill, sharing credit card-PAN details. Police investigating.

Mumbai: A 99-year-old resident from Juhu fell victim to an online scam, losing 2.78 lakh to a conman who posed as a representative of a power company on Saturday to fraudulently acquire his credit card - PAN card details.

HT Image
HT Image

The victim, identified as EA Ashok Kumar, a bicycle shop owner living with his wife, was at home on Saturday when he received a phone call and a text message. The communication purportedly informed him of an unpaid electricity bill, threatening disconnection by 9:30pm on the same day. Responding to the alert, Kumar dialed the provided number, only to connect with a fraudulent individual posing as a Tata Electricity executive. The impersonator falsely accused Kumar of neglecting the previous month’s bill payment.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

When Kumar informed the conman that he had paid the bill, the caller allegedly said that the payment had not been updated in the system and therefore asked Kumar to share his credit card details and PAN Card number to update the payment in the system. The person asked him to share the one-time password (OTP) information which is required to update the billing system. After Kumar hung up, he received four messages from his bank that 2.78 lakh had been debited from his account.

After realising that he had been duped, Kumar approached the Juhu police and filed a complaint on Saturday. The cyber department of the police station contacted the nodal officer of the bank to freeze the account to which the money was transferred from his card.

“We are tracking down the number that the victim communicated with,” said a police officer of the Juhu police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / 99-year-old scammed by fake power company rep
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On