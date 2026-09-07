The controversy over noise pollution caused by high decibel sound systems often played by DJs during the ongoing festive season has put the ruling Mahayuti in a bind. While several leaders acknowledge the nuisance caused by high-decibel sound systems, they appear reluctant to impose a statewide ban, fearing it could be portrayed as an anti-Hindu move and alienate Ganesh and Dahi-handi mandals, many of which are controlled by local leaders of the ruling parties. A balancing act over noise pollution

Following the assault on Pune-based activist Vidyanand Bapat, who had demanded that the high decibel sound systems be banned, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis acknowledged that the problem was serious but stopped short of mentioning any ban. Significantly, in his hometown Nagpur, the police announced a ban on the high decibel sound systems.

It was supported by BJP legislator Sandip Joshi, considered a close aide of Fadnavis, but was strongly opposed by other BJP leaders including MLA Pravin Datke.

In Pune, BJP MP Medha Kulkarni backed Bapat saying the nuisance created by DJ sound system is not part of Hindu culture. Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde too showed concern over the noise pollution but has not taken any concrete measures though a large number of Ganesh mandals are controlled by leaders of his party.

It seems the ruling parties want to keep both sides happy: They know that a significant number of citizens are irked over the noise pollution but at the same time, they want to keep their supporters happy. That’s why while top leaders are speaking up against noise pollution but are hardly doing anything to stop it.

‘Shashi Tharoor of Marathi’

Activist Vidyanand Bapat has become a social media celebrity, not just for his strong opposition to DJs and high-decibel sound systems at public festivals, but also for his use of pure Marathi. In his interviews Bapat has been using Marathi words that are unfamiliar to many. Some have even dubbed him the “Shashi Tharoor of Marathi”. Even chief minister Devendra Fadnavis took note of Bapat’s Marathi flair. “Bapat’s Marathi is trending now. It seems even I will have to take tuitions to understand it,” he quipped while speaking about the noise pollution controversy.

The protest that backfired

State BJP leaders were unhappy with the party’s youth wing chief Krishnaraj Mahadik over an ill-planned protest against MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his son Amit that did no good for the party. The Mahadik-led Bharatiyta Janata Yuva Morcha announced a protest outside Raj Thackeray’s residence after Amit asked MNS workers to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo which was put next to Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at an education institute in Pune. Last Tuesday, BJYM workers led by Mahadik assembled in Dadar to march towards Raj Thackeray’s residence. Police tried to stop them, while a group of MNS workers also reached the spot, leading to a confrontation. Mahadik and other BJYM leaders later alleged that MNS workers resorted to hooliganism and threw bottles at the activists. The protest, however, backfired, with Mahadik being ridiculed on social media by Opposition supporters and becoming the subject of several memes.

Not happy with what happened, state BJP president Ravindra Chavan gave an earful to Mahadik and his colleagues at a party function. “A new entrant in politics does something and Yuva Morcha reacts. They should not have staged this protest,” he remarked. Fadnavis too expressed his displeasure. Krishnaraj, son of party Rajya Sabha MP Dhananjay Mahadik, maintains that the party has taken serious note of the MNS workers’ behaviour.

When Jalna collector kept her cool

Jalna district collector Ashima Mittal is being talked about for not losing her cool while negotiating with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, who is on his 11th hunger strike. Last Tuesday, Mittal was deputed by the government to negotiate with Jarange and brief him about the steps being taken by the administration to give Kunbi caste certificate to Marathas. At one point, tensions arose when Jarange spoke aggressively. He even tried to tick her off saying she was just a bureaucrat who has no authority and instead, a minister should have come for discussions with him. Mittal remained composed and insisted it was her job to represent the government. The calm demeanour of the 2018 batch IAS officer, a civil engineer from IIT Mumbai, has earned her appreciation in Mantralaya circles.