A new medical college to come up at GT and Cama hospital campus

BySurendra P Gangan
Jul 05, 2024 07:52 AM IST

MUMBAI: A proposed medical college on the common campus of Gokuldas Tejpal and Cama Hospitals in South Mumbai has got the nod from the National Medical Council (NMC). The medical college with a seat capacity of 50, will become operational from the educational year 2024-25. The NMC has put 10 other proposals for medical colleges on hold.

Mumbai, India - November 11, 2018: One of the spots attacked in 2008 Terror attack. Cama Hospital at CSMT in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, November 11, 2018. (Photo by Kunal Patil/Hindustan Times) (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
Mumbai, India - November 11, 2018: One of the spots attacked in 2008 Terror attack. Cama Hospital at CSMT in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, November 11, 2018. (Photo by Kunal Patil/Hindustan Times) (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

Medical education minister Hassan Mushrif made an announcement regarding this in the legislative assembly on Tuesday. After a recent inspection of the locations of the proposed medical colleges, 10 proposals have been put on hold by asking the government to comply with the lacunae and address the queries raised by council in the next three months. Proposals for medical colleges in districts like Thane, Nashik, Jalna and Washim are on hold until the compliance related to infrastructure and recruitment of doctors and professors, among other things, is completed.

Mushrif informed the lower house that the capacity of the new medical college would be increased subsequently. “It will be aligned with the two hospitals in South Mumbai,” he said. “The new medical college will help us in augmenting the health infrastructure in South Mumbai,” he said. He added that after the proposal was moved for the college at GT and Cama Hospitals in January 2012, it took over 10 years for the compliances to be completed.

The minister later said that the capacity of the college would be increased to 100 seats in the coming years. “We are making temporary arrangements for the hostel, boarding and other facilities on rent,” he said. According to an official, the state government has made a budgetary allocation of 5.51 crore for salary and other recurring expenditure for all 11 proposed medical colleges.

Meanwhile, the government has made a budgetary allocation of 174. 01 crore for infrastructural facilities at J J Hospital in South Mumbai. This also includes the allocation of 51.20 crore for the construction of a 100-bed hospital in Palghar to be set up under the aegis of Grant Medical College. The remaining fund allocation is for renovation and repairs of various wards, doctors’ and nurses’ quarters, a nurses training institute and strengthening the building among other things.

The budget, tabled in the state legislature last week, also has a provision of 13.95 crore for the renovation of the nursing college and dialysis centre at St George’s Hospital in Mumbai.

News / Cities / Mumbai / A new medical college to come up at GT and Cama hospital campus
