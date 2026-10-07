‘Lips were blue, pulse dropped too low’: Dentist recalls race against time to save flydubai Indian pilot Smit Machchhar

When Indian captain Smit Machchhar suffered severe injuries after being attacked by co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami, a dentist travelling on the flydubai flight came to rescue. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Yaniv Hayoun, Or Fradilov, Dr. Shota Musaev and his wife, Sigalit, who he described as "heroes" in Jerusalem October 1, 2026. (REUTERS) The Georgian doctor has been identified as Shota Masuev. He reportedly spent 45 minutes treating the pilot using T-shirts and ice packs, and constantly monitored Machchhar to keep him alive until the plane landed in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. Speaking to ABC News, Musaev recalled the medical emergency and his efforts to keep the injured pilot alive as the plane continued its journey with more than 170 passengers on board. ‘Used ice packs on wounds, kept him conscious’

Deep Dive What critical actions did Dr. Shota Musaev take to save Smit Machchhar during the flight emergency? Why did Smit Machchhar's condition deteriorate during the flight? How did the passengers assist during the medical emergency on the Flydubai flight?

Musaev said he rushed towards the cockpit after hearing screams and helped restrain the attacker before turning his attention to Machchhar, who was lying injured on the cockpit floor. "I think, how (can) I help this situation for all (the passengers for all plane. How I can help?" he said. “And I see one pilot on the floor, with...blood.” "There was heavy bleeding from his head and left hand," Musaev told The National from Holon. Musaev said he initially used T-shirts to apply pressure to the wounds, but the bleeding continued. He then asked the cabin crew for ice.

Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, meets Captain Smit Machchhar in an unidentified location in UAE, in this handout released October 3, 2026. (REUTERS)

“He had very, very deep cuts and we needed many ice packets. But every time I opened the T-shirt to check the bleeding, it would bleed more. So I pressed not very hard and with ice. All through the 45 minutes, I kept the pressure on,” Musaev said. The dentist also tried to keep Machchhar conscious by speaking to him and asking about his family. “I told him, 'Please don't sleep, we need you.' I asked how many children he had, their names. I kept telling him, 'Don't be afraid, you will go back to your family, we are landing soon,'” he added. Machchhar told Musaev his name and age, said he lived in Dubai and was from India, and repeatedly asked for help with the pain. “Everything will be good,” Musaev said he told the pilot. “He said to me, 'Help me, please. Help me, please. I don't want to die here.'”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) virtually speaks to Captain Smit Machchhar (ANI)

"He was cut badly and would say, 'I'm feeling hot on my hands.' I kept telling him that he would be OK," Musaev said. 'Pilot's pulse dropped too low' Machchhar's condition later deteriorated, with his pulse dropping dangerously low. “At one time, his pulse was too low, so I put his feet up and the pulse came back,” Musaev said. The dentist then noticed another alarming sign — Machchhar's lips had turned blue. “When I saw his lips were blue, I told the steward, 'We need to land quickly. He doesn't have much more time'.” Videos circulated on social media also showed Machchhar asking for painkillers. Musaev said he gave him small sips of water but decided against giving him medication because of the severity of his injuries and the risk of renewed bleeding.

Israeli passengers who had been aboard a FlyDubai aircraft that made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia are welcomed at the arrivals gate at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, (AP Photo)

“He was lying on his back and I hesitated to lift him because I didn't want re-bleeding. It was dangerous to move him or give him medicines. The stewards wanted to give him medicine but I didn't agree.” Instead, Musaev continued monitoring the pilot's condition throughout the remainder of the flight. "If he talks, does not sleep, his pulse, the colour of lips, these were the indicators I had," he said. ‘Smit saved our lives’ Musaev said passengers also remained alert to the possibility of further danger, with a small group scanning and checking for more attackers until the plane landed in Saudi Arabia. After landing, he handed Machchhar over to doctors on the ground. "Good luck, my friend. Everything will be good," Musaev recalled telling the pilot.

This undated photo released on Israel's foreign ministry social media shows Indian Capt. Smit Machchhar in the cockpit of a plane in an unknown location. (AP)