A reduced Shakespeare: When three actors switch characters of the plays in a 90-min exhibit

MUMBAI: Get ready to witness Shakespeare like never before—condensed, twisted and utterly hilarious! The Leftovers, a theatre group that thrives on the absurd, is bringing ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)’ to the city. And no, they are not stretching the Bard’s 39 plays into a three-day marathon. Instead, they’re cramming them all into just 90 minutes—because let’s be honest, who has time for a five-act tragedy these days? Mumbai, India - Feb. 12, 2025: Adapted by pritpal Singh and Aryamann , Actors in the frame :Akshat, Anubhav, Aryamann, Reharsal of the Synopsis of the play : All the World’s a Stage – A Shakespearean Spoof, Romeo and Juliet’s tragic romance morphing into a melodramatic soap opera to Hamlet delivering stand-up comedy in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Directed by and starring Aryaman, alongside fellow actors Akshat and Anubhav, who began their theatre journeys in Delhi and reconnected in Mumbai, this high-energy, irreverent comedic parody in Hindi draws inspiration from the American touring troupe The Reduced Shakespeare Company (RSC). Known for their fast-paced, improvised takes on various subjects, RSC created history with ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)’, which ran for a remarkable nine years in London’s West End at the Criterion Theatre.

“We were inspired by RSC’s ability to condense Shakespeare into a fast, engaging and hilarious format,” says Aryaman. “Their blend of physical and verbal humour in a ‘New Vaudeville’ style (theatrical movement that emerged in the last 20th century, blending traditional comedy, clowning, music, mime and circus arts with contemporary themes and performance styles) resonated with us. We wanted to create an Indian version of that experience—so we adapted certain elements from their work while also incorporating Hindi translations of Shakespeare’s plays. The result is something uniquely ours.”

The idea of combining Shakespeare with Hindi masala, says Aryaman, was a natural fit. He first stumbled upon RSC’s take on Shakespeare online and was immediately drawn in. “I was blown away by how grippingly they had put it together. But let’s be clear—this isn’t some ‘sundar, sasta, tikau’ knockoff. The Leftovers have taken the Hindi translations of Shakespeare and given them a completely fresh, masala twist.”

So, what does that mean? Hamlet brooding in Hindustani? Juliet contemplating in shuddh Bhargav Hindi? Macbeth lamenting, ‘Yeh haath dhone se dhulenge kya?’ Aryaman laughs, “Come watch the play and find out!”

Akshat, who has been listening intently, jumps in to stress the universality of Shakespeare. “One of our biggest goals is to show that Shakespeare isn’t just for Anglophone literature nerds or theatre purists. His themes—love, power, betrayal, ambition—are so deeply ingrained in human nature that they resonate across cultures and languages. Our production proves that the Bard belongs to everyone.”

Snatches from the 39 plays seamlessly collide and mingle, creating a hilarious Shakespearean collage, says Aryaman. “With just three actors playing multiple roles, a quick wig swap or a sudden prop addition is all it takes to signal who we are becoming and which play we are diving into,” he says.

The Leftovers have experimented with individual Shakespearean pieces before, particularly in Delhi, where their performances were met with an overwhelmingly positive response. “Audiences of all ages and linguistic backgrounds had a blast. Even small kids were laughing and engaged—it’s amazing to think that we might have created a lasting memory of Shakespeare for them,” says Aryaman. “As for the Anglophones in the audience? They had just as much fun, proving that our adaptation speaks to everyone.”

The play is not just an elaborate roast of Shakespeare. “Theatre is about playfulness, exploration and reinterpretation,” Aryaman adds. “People can feel ‘mocked’ by anything—it’s all about perspective! Trust me, I Aryaman, actora Ravan monologue in shuddh Hindi, and my girlfriend thought I was mocking her. So really, theatre is for everyone—it’s all about how you experience it.”

Anubhav, the third member of this trio, spoke on the play’s accessibility. “We’ve worked hard to ensure that even those who think ‘Shakespeare is overrated’ will have a great time. Yes, the Bard has been idolised and criticised in equal measure, but that’s part of his charm. Our play doesn’t treat him like a sacred literary relic—it embraces his drama, clichés, and complexity and turns them into entertainment,” he says. “Whether you love Shakespeare or only know him as ‘that guy who wrote something about two lovers,’ this play makes him fun, relatable and completely ridiculous—in the best possible way.”

The Leftovers was formed as a group of collective artistes three months ago who have stuck with theatre despite all odds. “We started The Leftovers to create a space where actors can continue their craft, exchange knowledge and grow together. It’s about providing opportunities to those who may have felt side-lined while also learning from their experiences,” said Aryaman.

Having performed in both Delhi and Mumbai, the group has noticed stark contrasts in the theatre cultures of the two cities. “Delhi has a deep-rooted theatre tradition where actors focus on learning, experimenting, and growing without the pressure of commercial success,” says Anubhav. Akshat adds, “Mumbai, on the other hand, has a relatively fast-paced, performance-driven theatre scene where actors often juggle theatre with film and television work. Both have their own charm, but the energy in Mumbai is something else.”

So, should you be there—or not be there? That is the question!

‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)’ will be performed on February 22 at Kunba Veda, Andheri, at 9pm.