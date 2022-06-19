A village in Maha resists the storm of Agnipath

Pune: As protests engulf the country over the implementation of Agnipath, in a small village in southwest Maharashtra with a glorious tradition in soldiering dating back to World War I, there is unanimity that the government’s new defence enrolment scheme is a good thing. In Apsinghe, with a population of 3000, there are 350 families that have at least one member at present serving in the armed forces. Deputy Sarpanch Rajashri Karande takes this reporter to the obelisk in the centre of the village called Vijay Satmbh which was built by the British to commemorate the lives of the 46 soldiers from here who sacrificed their lives during World War I, and says: “Agnipath is a very important scheme. In the last two years there was little employment opportunity for the youth due to COVID. This scheme is a golden chance for them.” Karande’s ancestor Ramchandrarao Vithoba Karande had seen action during WWI. Subsequently, a large number of soldiers from the village were in the theatre of War in 1962, 1965, 1971, and during the Kargil war, she says.

As news of the protests are beamed live on television, the military veterans in the village call youngsters to counsel them against the protests and to underscore the benefits of Agnipath. “The youth must not oppose the scheme but start applying under the scheme as it aims at their own growth and betterment. The military offers one of the best facilities and Agnipath is an ideal platform for them as a career and future growth,” says Karande as she lists the rollcall of illustrious members of the Karande family who have served in the army, and this includes a Major General, 2 Captains, one Havaldar, one Brigadier 2 colonels and the latest recruit his son Utkarsh Vikram Karande ( 23 ) who joined as lieutenant in November.

Subedar Sudhir Karande (retd.) reiterates the support for Agnipath adding that the scheme is a boon for young men from rural areas like Apsinghe. Another army veteran, Subedar Udhaji Nikam who has been listening in to the Karandes chimes in: “There are questions being raised about what these men will do after 4 years, well, they can serve in central government services like central armed police forces and other police departments. The scheme will play an important role in reducing the unemployment rate in the country,” he says. Udhaji Nikam is a fourth generation Armyman. His two brothers, he adds, have also served in the Indian Army.

Such is Apsinghe’s reputation for sending men to the Indian armed forces that in 2021 the state government approved the construction of a museum at the village to commemorate the lives of the many of Apsinghe’s soldiers who served the country. Most of those who have retired from the armed forces are now involved in farming activities. Yet another soldier, Sandeep Nikam, who retired from the army in 2020 said he has been talking to the young men in the village allaying their apprehensions. “After their tenure, these youths will have many opportunities in different sectors including private and the government as they will be equipped with certain skillsets which are hard to find. Four of my cousins and my father all retired from the army. Two of my cousins are now with BSF,” he said adding that his 19-year-old son was now preparing to join the army.

Clearly, for the villagers of Apsinghe gathered around the Vijay Stambh, Agnipath is their road to glory.