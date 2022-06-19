Home / Cities / Mumbai News / A village in Maha resists the storm of Agnipath
mumbai news

A village in Maha resists the storm of Agnipath

As news of the protests are beamed live on television, the military veterans in the village call youngsters to counsel them against the protests and to underscore the benefits of Agnipath
Vijaystambh at Apshinge village, known for sending at least one member of every family to the armed forces since World War-I, in Satara (Hindustan Times)
Vijaystambh at Apshinge village, known for sending at least one member of every family to the armed forces since World War-I, in Satara (Hindustan Times)
Updated on Jun 19, 2022 12:35 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNadeem Inamdar

Pune: As protests engulf the country over the implementation of Agnipath, in a small village in southwest Maharashtra with a glorious tradition in soldiering dating back to World War I, there is unanimity that the government’s new defence enrolment scheme is a good thing. In Apsinghe, with a population of 3000, there are 350 families that have at least one member at present serving in the armed forces. Deputy Sarpanch Rajashri Karande takes this reporter to the obelisk in the centre of the village called Vijay Satmbh which was built by the British to commemorate the lives of the 46 soldiers from here who sacrificed their lives during World War I, and says: “Agnipath is a very important scheme. In the last two years there was little employment opportunity for the youth due to COVID. This scheme is a golden chance for them.” Karande’s ancestor Ramchandrarao Vithoba Karande had seen action during WWI. Subsequently, a large number of soldiers from the village were in the theatre of War in 1962, 1965, 1971, and during the Kargil war, she says.

As news of the protests are beamed live on television, the military veterans in the village call youngsters to counsel them against the protests and to underscore the benefits of Agnipath. “The youth must not oppose the scheme but start applying under the scheme as it aims at their own growth and betterment. The military offers one of the best facilities and Agnipath is an ideal platform for them as a career and future growth,” says Karande as she lists the rollcall of illustrious members of the Karande family who have served in the army, and this includes a Major General, 2 Captains, one Havaldar, one Brigadier 2 colonels and the latest recruit his son Utkarsh Vikram Karande ( 23 ) who joined as lieutenant in November.

Subedar Sudhir Karande (retd.) reiterates the support for Agnipath adding that the scheme is a boon for young men from rural areas like Apsinghe. Another army veteran, Subedar Udhaji Nikam who has been listening in to the Karandes chimes in: “There are questions being raised about what these men will do after 4 years, well, they can serve in central government services like central armed police forces and other police departments. The scheme will play an important role in reducing the unemployment rate in the country,” he says. Udhaji Nikam is a fourth generation Armyman. His two brothers, he adds, have also served in the Indian Army.

Such is Apsinghe’s reputation for sending men to the Indian armed forces that in 2021 the state government approved the construction of a museum at the village to commemorate the lives of the many of Apsinghe’s soldiers who served the country. Most of those who have retired from the armed forces are now involved in farming activities. Yet another soldier, Sandeep Nikam, who retired from the army in 2020 said he has been talking to the young men in the village allaying their apprehensions. “After their tenure, these youths will have many opportunities in different sectors including private and the government as they will be equipped with certain skillsets which are hard to find. Four of my cousins and my father all retired from the army. Two of my cousins are now with BSF,” he said adding that his 19-year-old son was now preparing to join the army.

Clearly, for the villagers of Apsinghe gathered around the Vijay Stambh, Agnipath is their road to glory.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Paramilitary personnel stand guard at the barricaded area where a violent protest broke out on June 10th against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (ANI Photo)

    Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names

    According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

  • The cumulative Covid-19 tally of Maharashtra touched 79,15,418 on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Yogendra Kumar)

    Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them

    Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.

  • The four women who assaulted the Domino's Pizza employee are reportedly part of a local gang, and had themselves made the video viral on the internet. (Screengrab/Live Hindustan)

    Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video

    The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.

  • Ranchi Police have so far arrested five persons, and served notices to 107 people in connection with recent violence over Prophet remarks controversy. (Twitter/ANI)

    Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error

    Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.

  • The minimum temperature at Safdarjung observatory in Delhi settled at 31.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

    Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days

    According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out