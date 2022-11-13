“Aaditya Thackeray joining Bharat Jodo Yatra was the last straw”

Gajanan Kirtikar, veteran Shiv Sena leader who was with the party since its inception and subsequently in Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), crossed over to the Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS) on Friday. Kirtikar, an MLA for four terms and a minister in the state cabinet from 1995 to 1999, has been an MP representing the Mumbai North-West constituency since 2014. He spoke to Hindustan Times on Saturday on the reasons he quit Shiv Sena (UBT).

*What made you leave Shiv Sena (UBT)?

I spent 56 years in the Shiv Sena, of which 45 years were under Balasaheb Thackeray and 11 years under Uddhav Thackeray. One of the main reasons for leaving the Shiv Sena (UBT) was that Uddhavji is more aligned to Sharad Pawar. If he insists on having the Congress and NCP in his political journey, his party will be further demoralised.

We had clearly told Uddhavji about this when he met a group of MPs. But a couple of days ago, he sent his son Aaditya to join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo yatra. This was very disappointing, and thus I left the party. I believe Eknath Shinde will carry forward the Hindutva and Marathi manoos ideology of Balasaheb. His party has been recognised by the Election Commission. Hence, I decided to join it.

*Did you speak to Uddhav Thackeray before leaving?

No. I didn’t. I last met him during Diwali, but that was only to wish him. This topic was not discussed.

*You and Uddhav Thackeray have never got along well. How was your equation with him?

It was never comfortable, though I don’t know why. In 2004, he wanted to deny me a ticket for the assembly election and give it to corporator Ramesh Singh, who was the brother of builder B K Singh. Eventually it was Balasaheb who gave me the ticket. But in 2009, Uddhavji again denied me an assembly ticket although I had won all elections from 1994 to 2004.

*Then how did you get the Mumbai North-West parliamentary constituency ticket in 2009?

The seat came to the Shiv Sena in the seat-sharing arrangement between us and the BJP. Some leaders close to Uddhavji like Anil Parab, Subhash Desai, Sunil Prabhu and Ravindra Waikar did not have the guts to fight elections. They needed a candidate and so I was given a ticket. I lost that year but won in 2014 and 2019.

*Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had come to visit you after your recent hospitalisation. Did he invite you to join his party then?

He came to meet me as an old friend. I was happy that an old worker of the Sena had become chief minister.

*Have you been promised anything in Shiv Sena (BSS)?

No promises. I will strengthen the BSS organisation. I was the person who strengthened the Sthaniya Lokadikhar Samiti Mahasangh (the Shiv Sena-aligned union for white-collar jobs).

* Your son Amol Kirtikar is a deputy leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) and has decided to stay back with the party. Are you not on the same page?

It’s his decision. I don’t come in the way of his decisions and he does not decide for me. Our relations are good. I told him my opinion on Uddhavji going along with the NCP and sending Aaditya to the Bharat Jodo yatra—that this was dangerous for the party.