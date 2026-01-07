MUMBAI: A 38-year-old accountant arrested in a ₹11-crore fraud splurged around ₹4 crore in bars and dance bars in Mira-Bhayandar and northern parts of the city over four years, the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai police said on Tuesday. Accountant arrested in ₹11-crore scam splurged ₹4 Cr in bars: EOW

Girish Kumar Dave, 42, a resident of Bhayandar, was arrested on January 1. Since he had transferred ₹3.42 crore to his wife Yashika’s bank accounts, she too was arrested with him. The case was registered by Sameer Sanghavi from C N Sanghavi and Company (Forwards) Private Limited.

The FIR said that three accountants of the company had siphoned off around ₹11 crore since 2021, claiming this as payment to various vendors. Dave was with the company from 2012, Vishwajit Shinde since 2013, and Wilson John since 2014. As they were fairly long-time employees, the company trusted them.

In 2021, when the company’s bank introduced mobile banking, they purchased a common mobile phone on which the OTPs for all transactions were received. The common mobile phone was with Dave, or in his absence with Shinde or John. “They have in various transactions transferred around ₹ 11 crore, showing it as company expenses,” said the police officer. The majority of the amount, around ₹8.6 crores, was received by Dave while the other accused took the remainder.

The police said that Dave, when questioned, told them that he splurged money every day on various dance bars and bars in Mira-Bhayandar and other parts of Mumbai. “He has been spending the money since 2021 when he got the common phone of the company. We have got two days’ custody and are questioning him,” said the police officer.

An EOW team of Nishit Mishra, DCP Nimit Goyal and inspector Nitin Patil has been questioning Dave and even plans to visit several bars where he claims to have spent the money.