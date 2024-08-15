Accused who fled from police custody re-arrested in Rajasthan

MUMBAI: A 30-year-old accused in a cheating case who fled from police custody was re-arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, on Wednesday by the crime branch unit 9. HT Image

The accused, Mohammed Fayak Ishar Hussain, was arrested by crime branch unit 2 on Monday in a 2023 cheating case registered at DN Nagar police station. On Tuesday, he was handed to the police for further investigation.

According to the police, Hussain was taken to the hospital for a medical examination. Before sitting in the van, he said he wanted to go to the bathroom when he pushed the constable accompanying him and fled.

The 30-year-old Kandivali resident was the mastermind behind the 2023 cheating case, in which he and his accomplices had allegedly duped people by offering to give American dollars in exchange for Indian currency at cheaper rates.

On receiving information, the police and Crime Branch officers set up teams and began tracing the accused. On Thursday after receiving a tip-off, the officers set out to Kota railway station in Rajasthan from where Hussain was arrested and brought to Mumbai.

Hussain had fled to the Borivali railway station after escaping from the DN Nagar police station and then got onto a train travelling to Rajasthan, said a police officer from the Crime Branch. He has been charged under section 262 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension.