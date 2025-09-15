Acharya Devvrat takes additional charge as Maharashtra governor

Mumbai: Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat on Monday took additional charge as the governor of Maharashtra. His name was announced for the post last week by President Droupadi Murmu after then Maharashtra governor CP Radhakrishnan was elected as the new vice president of India. Newly appointed Maharashtra governor Acharya Devvrat departs for Mumbai from Ahemdabad by Tejas Express on Sunday. (Raj Bhavan)

Devvrat took oath in Sanskrit, which was administered by the chief justice of Bombay high court, Shree Chandrashekhar. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were present at the ceremoney along with other dignitaries.

Before serving as Gujarat’s governor, Devvrat had held the office of the governor of Himachal Pradesh from August 2015 to July 2019. He started serving as Gujarat’s governor in July 2019.

A doctor in Naturopathy and Yogic Science, Devvrat delivers lectures on vedic human values and vedic philosophy and organises various activities to popularise the same. He has also worked extensively to spread awareness about natural farming and cow-breed improvement.