Actor accuses fitness instructor of rape

A 24-year-old actor, who has worked in Telugu films, has filed a police complaint, claiming that a fitness trainer from Cuffe Parade had raped her.

The police said the woman had in August 2021 met Aditya Kapur at the Bandra house of a model and actor who is from the family of a late Indian classical singer.

“They exchanged their cell phone numbers. As there was lockdown, she met Aditya later at his house on J D Somani Marg in Cuffe Parade. He proposed her for marriage and later had sexual intercourse with her,” a police officer from Cuffe Parade police station said.

They also met in Goa where he allegedly assaulted her in a lodge and forced himself on her, the officer said. “Threatening to kill her and make her private photos viral, he had sexual intercourse with her several times. He even incited her against her parents and as a result she shifted to his apartment in January 2022. However, she got tired of his abusive behavior and in March went back to her parents’ house.”

She further alleged that the accused, however, kept on threatening her. On September 3, he asked her to meet him, threatening to kill her aunt’s daughter if she failed to turn up.

“Aditya met me in Bandra and took me to Cuffe Parade. When I told him I was no longer interested in meeting him he took me to a restaurant in Lower Parel and later assaulted me,” the complainant told the police.

When he threatened to file a theft complaint against her, she told her parents about the harassment and approached the police.

“We have taken the victim for a check-up to J J Hospital,” the police officer said.