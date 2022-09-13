Actor accuses fitness instructor of rape
A 24-year-old actor, who has worked in Telugu films, has filed a police complaint, claiming that a fitness trainer from Cuffe Parade had raped her.
The police said the woman had in August 2021 met Aditya Kapur at the Bandra house of a model and actor who is from the family of a late Indian classical singer.
“They exchanged their cell phone numbers. As there was lockdown, she met Aditya later at his house on J D Somani Marg in Cuffe Parade. He proposed her for marriage and later had sexual intercourse with her,” a police officer from Cuffe Parade police station said.
They also met in Goa where he allegedly assaulted her in a lodge and forced himself on her, the officer said. “Threatening to kill her and make her private photos viral, he had sexual intercourse with her several times. He even incited her against her parents and as a result she shifted to his apartment in January 2022. However, she got tired of his abusive behavior and in March went back to her parents’ house.”
She further alleged that the accused, however, kept on threatening her. On September 3, he asked her to meet him, threatening to kill her aunt’s daughter if she failed to turn up.
“Aditya met me in Bandra and took me to Cuffe Parade. When I told him I was no longer interested in meeting him he took me to a restaurant in Lower Parel and later assaulted me,” the complainant told the police.
When he threatened to file a theft complaint against her, she told her parents about the harassment and approached the police.
“We have taken the victim for a check-up to J J Hospital,” the police officer said.
Four arrested for robbing 23-year-old of his cell phone, forcing him to reveal his UPI PIN
Six days after a 23-year-old man from Jalgaon's Bhusawal, who had come to Mumbai for a job interview, was allegedly forced to give his cell phone and share his UPI wallet PIN with a gang, police have arrested four drug addicts. Around 10 am on September 8, Asif Khatik was waiting on LBS Road in Bhandup to meet his relative, who works as a domestic help in nearby Runwal Greens society.
Karnataka Congress forms a committee for ‘bettter Bengaluru’
The opposition Congress in Karnataka has formed a committee to propose an action plan from 2023 to 2028 for a 'better Bengaluru'. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar called it an apolitical move and urged people of Bengaluru to share their ideas to improve the quality of life in Bengaluru. Along with MLAs, ex BBMP mayors Ganganambike and G Padmavati are also named as members of this committee.
‘Declare Noida part of Delhi’ urges AAP local chief to PM Modi
In an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Aam Aadmi Party's Gautam Buddh Nagar unit chief has urged to make western Uttar Pradesh district, including Noida, a part of Delhi. Read Ghaziabad needs 150 e-buses, say UPSRTC officials AAP's Gautam Buddh Nagar president Bhupendra Singh Jadaun further said that if his demand is met, the people of the district will get the right to choose their representatives of the local corporations just as they do in Delhi.
Prabha Atre launches Kirana Gharana library and research centre
Pune: Padma Vibhushan and veteran classical vocalist of Kirana Gharana, Prabha Atre brought in her 91th birthday by opening a public Kirana Gharana library and research centre at her Swarmyee Gurukul off Jungli Maharaj road in the city. The library set up at her gurukul has around 250 books and 100 magazines, with about 20 GB of audio/video of musical performances by the singers of the Kirana Gharana.
K'taka introduces quota for 'male third gender' in police constable recruitment
In a first for the state, the Karnataka government has announced reservation for 'male third gender' in recruitment to the state armed forces. State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday said the process to recruit constables to fill 3,484 posts in the Karnataka Armed Forces has started. "For the first time in the state, 79 posts have been reserved for the 'male third gender'," he said. Transgender activists hailed the move to provide quota.
