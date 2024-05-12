 Actor Amar Upadhyay files case against investment firm | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Actor Amar Upadhyay files case against investment firm

ByVinay Dalvi
May 12, 2024 07:14 AM IST

Upadhyay, in his complaint, said he had met the two directors of the company in April 2022, when they promised him good returns if he invested his money with them

Mumbai: Actor Amar Upadhyay has filed a police complaint against the directors of an investment management company for allegedly duping him of investments worth 1.25 crore.

Actor Amar Upadhyay files case against investment firm
Actor Amar Upadhyay files case against investment firm

Upadhyay, in his complaint, said he had met the two directors of the company in April 2022, when they promised him good returns if he invested his money with them. The actor initially invested 20 lakh, after which they allegedly told him that if he invested more, he could make anywhere between 5 crore and 15 crore by 2026, said an officer from the Versova police station.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Upadhyay eventually ended up investing around 2.5 crore with the company. He alleged the company kept re-investing the returns and told him he was getting good profits. He even claimed the company forged his account statements to show profits.

The police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 34 (common intention), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (forgery), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant or by banker merchant) and 420 (cheating).

Upadhyay is known for starring in popular television soaps like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (2000–2002), Kalash (2000–2002), Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2005), Kkusum (2005) and Molkki (2020–2022).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Actor Amar Upadhyay files case against investment firm

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On