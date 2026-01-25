Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested for ‘accidental’ firing in Oshiwara, remanded in police custody

MUMBAI: The Oshiwara police on Saturday arrested actor and producer Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) for allegedly firing two rounds from his licensed pistol towards a residential building in Oshiwara, Andheri West, on January 18. The incident triggered panic among residents of the Nalanda Building and the surrounding area. iMumbai, India - January 24, 2026: Oshiwara police produce actor-filmmaker Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) at Bandra court following his arrest in a two-round firing case in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, January 24, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Khan was produced before the holiday court in Bandra on Saturday and was remanded in police custody till January 27.

According to the police, Khan confessed that the shots were fired accidentally while he was cleaning the weapon. However, his lawyer denied the allegation in court, claiming Khan did not fire any bullets.

The incident came to light after writer-director Neeraj Kumar Mishra and model Prateek Baid, residents of the second and fourth floors of the building respectively, approached the police. They said they heard a loud sound resembling a gunshot, and later found two projectiles in the building premises. They also noticed damage to the building’s outer wall coating, which appeared to have eroded due to the impact.

Initially, the police registered a case against an unknown person, as CCTV footage from the vicinity did not reveal any suspect. Investigators first suspected mischief, but later treated the matter seriously after concluding the shots appeared to have been fired from a pistol, not an air gun as initially assumed.

Police said the bullets were of low calibre, but the weapon used was not immediately identified.

During the investigation, officers checked details of licensed firearms in the surrounding area. They found that Khan’s bungalow was located around 400 metres from Nalanda Building, opposite the mangroves and overlooking the residential complex.

“The range of the firing was about 400 metres, which made Khan a suspect,” a police officer from Oshiwara police station said.

Khan was detained on Friday evening and arrested later, after he allegedly confirmed during questioning that he was cleaning and testing the pistol when two rounds were fired accidentally.

Khan’s lawyer reiterated that he had not fired the bullets, arguing that the distance between the buildings was around 400 metres, while the effective range of such weapons was far lower. The lawyer also said there was no motive, as Khan had no enmity with the complainants or other residents.