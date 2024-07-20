Adani Group sought 540-acre extra land for Dharavi Redevelopment Project: Uddhav Thackeray

MUMBAI: In a growing controversy surrounding Mumbai's ambitious Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), the Shiv Sena (UBT) has raised serious objections to alleged additional concessions being sought by the Adani Group, the project's designated developer. Uddhav Thackeray claimed that the Adani Group has requested an additional 540 acres of land to complete the project. HT Photo(Yogesh Naik)

On Saturday, Uddhav Thackeray, president of Shiv Sena (UBT), claimed that the Adani Group has requested an additional 540 acres of land to complete the project, a demand not stipulated in the original tender conditions. Thackeray asserted that this information was obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) request.

"We will not allow the people to be shifted out of Dharavi," Thackeray declared, calling for the tender to be scrapped if the Adani Group cannot deliver the project without seeking extra benefits from the state government. "The government should call for a fresh tender process," he demanded.

Thackeray went further, insinuating favouritism in the project's allocation. "Is it the Dharavi Redevelopment Project or 'Ladka Mitra Yojna' (favourite friend scheme)?" he remarked, alluding to alleged ties between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani Group.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also expressed concern over the recent numbering of existing structures in Dharavi, suggesting it might be a ploy to inflate the number of tenants requiring rehabilitation.

The party has indicated its intention to make this a key issue in the upcoming state assembly elections, advocating for in-situ rehabilitation of tenants and demanding 500-square-foot tenements for each affected resident.

The project has been embroiled in controversy since the state government mandated that all developers must purchase 40% of transferable development rights (TDR) from the Adani Group, an addition to the shops mentioned in the tender. Recently, the government also permitted the transfer of a state-owned dairy plot in Kurla for the project, viewed by some as another concession.

As of now, neither the Adani Group nor the Dharavi Redevelopment Authority has responded to Thackeray's allegations.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project aims to transform one of Asia's largest slums into a modern urban centre. However, the increasing number of alleged concessions and the lack of transparency in the process have raised concerns among opposition parties and civil society groups alike.