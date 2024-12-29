MUMBAI: The Adani Group has renamed Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited (DRPPL) - the special purpose vehicle for redeveloping one of Asia’s largest slums - to Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL), a move that has attracted criticism from Dharavi Bachao Andolan (DBA), the body representing the slum residents. Adani Grp renames Dharavi project co’s name, DRPPL becomes Navbharat Mega Developers

Explaining the rationale behind the renaming, Adani Group, in a statement, said that the rebranding has been done to match the company’s promise of building a modern, inclusive and vibrant community. “This change reflects the company’s fresh outlook and obligation to creating a broader and brighter future for everyone associated with or beneficiary of the gigantic and historic task of rehabilitating slums across the nation,” the statement read.

Reacting to the renaming, Raju Korde, coordinator, DBA, said that this is not a new name as Navbharat Mega Developer Private Limited is an old company of Adani, established on August 23, 2023. However, he asked the slum residents to be on their guard. “Tomorrow the address of Dharavikars will be changed, and it will be of salt pans or garbage dumping grounds.”

“The change in name does not alter the government’s pivotal role or the core purpose of the project,” read the Adani group statement. “The renaming initiative has also been taken to avoid being mistaken for Dharavi Redevelopment Project - the special planning authority of the government, dealing with Dharavi’s redevelopment.”