Adani-led DRPPL controls over 1,080 acres of land in Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday claimed that the Mahayuti government had allotted the Adani Group 1,080 acres of land across the city for the Dharavi redevelopment project, which is double the area that Asia’s largest slum covers. Slamming the state government, the Worli MLA said that chief minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have only one policy–“Sabka malik Adani” (Adani governs all). Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray addresses the party’s annual ‘Dussehra rally’ on the occasion of the Vijayadashami festival, at Shivaji Park, in Mumbai, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI10_12_2024_000418A) (PTI)

Addressing a press conference at Matoshree, the Thackeray family residence, the 34-year-old leader said, “The area of Dharavi is around 540 acres. For implementing the Dharavi redevelopment project, the Adani Group already had 540 acres of land in hand. Then, in the name of rehabilitating residents who are ineligible to get homes in Dharavi, the Mahayuti government approved the transfer of another 540 acres of land across Mumbai to the Adani Group in the last couple of months.”

In June, the Adani Group-led Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL) had sought 23 land parcels across Mumbai from the state government to rehabilitate ineligible residents. Within a month, the company increased the demand to 23 land parcels, according to reports.

Thackeray said the additional 540 acres include 255 acres of salt pans, 125 acres at the Deonar dumping ground, 21 acres at the Kurla dairy, and 140 acres at Madh Island, among other land parcels. “So now, for the Dharavi project, Adani controls 1,080 acres of land in Mumbai. The people of Mumbai and Maharashtra will have to think if they want to allow the loot of Mumbai and Maharashtra,” he said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader further claimed that the additional 540 acres would enable the construction of almost 700,000 square feet outside Dharavi, and the Adani Group stands to earn around ₹1 lakh crore from it, with nothing left for Mumbai. “Sai Baba of Shirdi used to say ‘Sabka malik ek’ (one god governs all), but CM Shinde and BJP say ‘Sabka malik Adani’. If possible, they would give the Arabian Sea to Adani.”

Thackeray also claimed that the state government has ensured the Mumbai municipal elections aren’t held so that there was no obstruction in the transfer of land to the Adani Group, as elected representatives would never allow it. DRPPL did not respond to calls and messages requesting a response to the allegations.

Thackeray also slammed the Mahayuti government for what he said was arbitrary expenditure on infrastructure projects in the run-up to the state assembly polls in November, adding that the cost escalations were done to give crores of rupees to “ladka contractors” (beloved contractors). He also assured that once the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government comes to power, it will increase the amount of financial aid given under the recently launched Ladki Bahin (beloved sister) scheme, apart from introducing a new Surakshit Bahin (safe sister) scheme.

Reacting to Thackeray’s comments, Sheetal Mhatre, spokesperson of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, said that instead of making baseless allegations and criticising the chief minister over every decision, Aaditya should talk about his party’s vision. “Aaditya has no work except criticising the Mahayuti government and CM Shinde. He should present a roadmap for the development of Maharashtra if his party has any,” said Mhatre.