Addl commissioner Shinde relieved from BMC after Centre rejected his extension

MUMBAI: The state government on Tuesday relieved Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sudhakar Shinde who had completed his deputation tenure and was overstaying in his posting. The letter sent by CM EKnath Shinde seeking extension for Shinde had been rejected by a cabinet committee of the union government. Sudhakar Shinde (HT PHOTO)

Shinde had joined the BMC in June 2023 and was put in charge of health, solid waste management, and western suburbs. He was also in charge of the deep cleaning programme of BMC.

He joined the IRS in 2007 and worked in the income tax department. He came on a deputation to the state, after which he was posted as municipal commissioner of Panvel and CEO of the Mahatma Phule Jeevandayi Yojana, a state scheme under which poor patients are treated at private hospitals for free.

He did some impressive work during the pandemic and was made additional commissioner in BMC, a post normally occupied by IAS officers. Many in the IAS were upset as Shinde stayed in BMC beyond the deputation period. The Shiv Sena (UBT) was vocal while speaking about his overstay in the state legislature.

Shinde’s first extension was recommended by deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and second one by CM Eknath Shinde.

His relieving order sent by the general administration department said he was working on deputation from November 24, 2015 and his approved deputation tenure of eight years expired on November 23, 2023 . As per a letter sent by Central Board of Direct Taxes on July 26, 2024, Directorate of Human Resource Development, Ministry of Finance/Department of Revenue has conveyed that the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has not approved the proposal regarding extension of his deputation tenure beyond November 23, 2023.

He was relieved with immediate effect and told to hand over charge in consultation with municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and join his parent cadre on Wednesday.

In June this year, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had written to Nitin Gadre, the additional chief secretary of GAD, that Shinde was sent on deputation for three years, and it was extended by annother four years till November 23, 2022.

Further, on request of deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Shinde’s tenure was extended for a period of one year upto November 23, 2023 till completion of a period of 8 years on deputation with the government of Maharashtra.

The CBDT also said that CM Eknath Shinde had written asking for Shinde’s extension till November 22, 2027. The issue was considered by the finance minister and in view of shortage of officers in the cadre, the extension of deputation tenure of the officer was approved by the minister up to May 31, 2024 only. The proposal was then submitted to the Appointment Committee of Cabinet (ACC) for its approval. Now, the CBDT has written to Shinde informing that ACC has rejected the extension of his deputation tenure.