Address the issue of illegal sand mining near Julie island: HC to State

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court has issued stringent directives to the Maharashtra government to urgently address illegal sand mining around Julie Island near Vaitarna Creek in Palghar district. HT Image

In a recent order, a bench Justice of Nitin Jamdar and Justice MM Sathaye mandated that the principal secretary of the state revenue department approve and provide dedicated patrolling equipment, including speed boats and towing boats, within three months. This directive follows a proposal from the Palghar collector highlighting the need for these resources to combat unauthorised sand extraction effectively.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL), filed by an NGO, Julie Kharbhmi Labharthi Sekhari Sanstha Maryadit, in 2014, underscores the environmental degradation of Julie Island and the safety risks to nearby railway bridges. Despite numerous court orders over the past decade, the measures taken have been insufficient.

Highlighting the urgency of addressing erosion on Julie Island, the court stressed the vital need for placing tetra-pods at vulnerable sites. Despite the state’s proposal of using PVC or synthetic sheets, the court raised concerns about their potential adverse effects on the island’s intertidal ecology. Consequently, the court demanded that the state provide a credible scientific report on the feasibility of tetra-pods before the next court date. Failure to do so might result in the court ordering a trial installation of tetra-pods to mitigate erosion risks.

Acknowledging Western Railways’ commitment to more frequent external audits every three years instead of five, the court mandated the submission of internal safety audit reports for scrutiny. Despite advancements like floodlights and solar panels, concerns arose over the removal of barricades under bridges without adequate supervision. The Collector assured the court that these actions are temporary and closely monitored to prevent misuse of illegal sand excavation. Highlighting the insufficiency of current patrolling measures, the court emphasised the reliance on inadequate police boats despite previous orders for drones and watchtowers. To address this, it reiterated the need for vigilance committees and the use of satellite imaging for monitoring illegal activities, all supervised by senior department officers to ensure accountability. Moreover, the police were instructed to oppose the release of confiscated vehicles used for illegal sand mining and report all suspicious activities to specified police stations. Western Railways must lodge FIRs against those damaging or stealing CCTV cameras, with police diligently investigating such cases and escalating any unattended FIRs to the Superintendent of Police.

The original PIL, filed a decade ago, led to multiple court orders aimed at curbing illegal sand mining. In 2018, the High Court mandated the formation of district vigilance committees and regular audits to ensure compliance with anti-mining regulations. However, continued erosion of Julie Island and threats to railway infrastructure underscore the need for more robust enforcement.

The court has scheduled a compliance review for June 28, 2024, where progress on these directives will be evaluated.