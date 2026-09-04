Indian food decoded: Are traditional Indian breakfasts healthier than popular Western breakfast choices?

There has long been a tug-of-war between Indian and Western breakfast options when it comes to nutritional value. While Indian breakfasts are often considered more wholesome and fulfilling, Western options are frequently perceived as healthier. In this edition of ‘Indian Food Decoded’, HT Lifestyle spoke to Lakshmi Kale, head nutritionist at Nutrition In Sync, to break down the nutritional differences between the two and understand which breakfast options may be better for you. ​Also read | Is it actually worth it? Should you drink lemon water every morning? Expert breaks down the real benefits and myths Are Indian breakfasts healthier than Western ones? “Somewhere along the way, we started believing that healthy food has to look Western,” highlighted Lakshmi Kale. A bowl of Greek yoghurt, overnight oats, avocado toast, granola, and sourdough sounds healthy, and suddenly, our poha, idli, dosa, upma and paratha started looking unhealthy. But here’s the thing. Your breakfast does not become healthier just because it comes with an English name.

Traditional Indian breakfasts can actually be incredibly well balanced. (Pexel)

According to Lakshmi Kale, traditional Indian breakfasts can actually be incredibly well-balanced. Idlis with sambar give you carbohydrates, protein and fibre. Poha with vegetables and peanuts becomes more nutrient-dense and filling. Moong dal chilla with curd or paneer can be a protein-rich option. Dosa with sambar and chutney can also make a wholesome meal. These foods were not designed in a wellness lab. They evolved from what was locally available, affordable and culturally familiar. “But let's not blindly glorify Indian food either,” added Lakshmi Kale. A plate of deep-fried puris, sugary chai and a huge serving of potatoes can be heavy on refined carbohydrates and fats while giving you very little protein or fibre. And Western breakfasts have the same problem. Eggs with vegetables, whole-grain toast and fruit can be an excellent breakfast. Greek yoghurt with nuts, seeds and fruit can give you protein, fibre and healthy fats. But sugary cereal, muffins or pancakes drowning in syrup aren't suddenly healthy because they look aesthetic on a breakfast table.

Healthy eating doesn't have a nationality. (Pexel)