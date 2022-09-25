Aaditya Thackeray attacks Shinde govt over alleged Pro-Pak slogans: 'Failure...'

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, speaking about the alleged pro Pakistan slogans raised during a protest by the Popular Front of India's members in Pune, attacked the Eknath Shinde government and called the incident a "failure" of law and order in the state.

"The government must come down swiftly and hard on those who indulged in pro-Pakistan slogans. The fact that someone dared to do so, and is yet roaming free, means this is a major law and order failure in Maharashtra," Aaditya Thackeray said on Saturday.

A video of protestors allegedly raising “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans surfaced on social media, inviting sharp criticism. The controversial Islamic outfit, PFI, following the raids and arrest of its leaders, staged a protest outside the district collector’s office in Pune. The police, according to news agency PTI, detained at least 40 protestors. BJP leaders in Maharashtra have demanded strong actions against those involved in slogan shouting.

Earlier, the Pune police said it had taken cognisance of the matter and is investigating it thoroughly. "We have already registered a case against the PFI members for unlawful assembly and we are looking into the slogans matter," news agency PTI quoted Sagar Patil, deputy commissioner of police, as saying.

The National Investigation Agency launched a nationwide crackdown on PFI on Thursday and arrested more than 100 leaders and activists from 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

