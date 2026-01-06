MUMBAI: The report on why the nomination of AAP candidate for the civic elections Margaret Da Costa had not been accepted admits to an “administrative lapse” by returning officer Krishna Jadhav of ward 227 in Colaba. ‘Admin lapse’ nixed AAP candidate in ward 227, admits civic chief

The report, submitted by municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on Friday, was sought by state election commissioner Dinesh Waghmare after serious allegations were levelled against BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar, who is also speaker of the legislative assembly. Family members of Narwekar, including his brother, are contesting the civic polls from Wards 225, 226 and 227 in Colaba.

The AAP has accused Narwekar of “hijacking and misusing the election machinery in Colaba” to prevent Da Costa from filing her nomination on December 30, the deadline for submitting nomination forms.

Sources said Gagrani’s report acknowledged that, as per the rules, the candidate should be present inside the returning officer’s chamber for their nomination to be accepted, post-scrutiny. In Da Costa’s case, her forms were scrutinised outside but she was not summoned inside the returning officer’s chamber. The report admits there was an “administrative lapse” as the scrutiny table should not have been placed outside.

Waghmare said they were scrutinising the report.

Jadhav, however, claims he is in the clear. Saying he had called 50-55 candidates inside his chamber, he added, “I have accepted nominations from all. We were announcing them on loudspeaker. There was no lapse from me.”

Chaotic scenes played out at nomination centres on December 30, including ward 227, where Da Costa was one of many candidates whose nominations were not accepted. A video was posted online, purportedly showing Narwekar threatening former MLC Haribhau Rathod, who had accompanied a fellow politician, who was filing his nomination as an independent.

In the video, Narwekar calls up a senior police officer and orders him “as Speaker” to withdraw Rathod’s security cover. He also threatened to strip Rathod of other privileges as well, in addition to telling Rathod that candidates must arrive at the nomination centre on time.

The State Election Commission (SEC) was allegedly dismissive of Rathod’s attempt to complain to the SEC, which instructed him to first submit a written complaint.

Narwekar claims a “fake narrative” is being created against him, adding that the complaint by the Janata Dal (S) had been withdrawn. When reminded that one complaint against (Rathod’s) him was still pending, he “Let the SEC investigate.”