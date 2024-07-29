NAVI MUMBAI: Andheri-based advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, who represented a model in the October 2021 alleged Cordelia drugs bust case, was arrested on Saturday by Navi Mumbai’s Rabale police on charges of rape, unnatural sex and criminal intimidation. According to the police, the advocate was known to the complainant, as he was handling her mother’s divorce petition. Advocate who represented model in Cordelia cruise drugs case arrested for rape

The accused advocate was produced before the holiday court on Sunday, which remanded him to police custody for three days. The arrest was effected based on a complaint on Saturday by the 29-year-old Navi Mumbai resident who alleged that the accused had raped her twice.

In the first such alleged instance, the complainant claimed that she was raped in the advocate’s car on January 8 after he spiked her cold drink. The crime allegedly took place between 11.40 am on January 8 to 2 am on January 9.

The second instance of alleged rape is stated to have occurred at the advocate’s Santa Cruz residence on March 5. The complainant further alleged that, like the first rape, the second one too was filmed using a spy camera.

The advocate was known to the complainant, as he was representing her mother in a divorce petition. In the course of this, the advocate had allegedly got to know about the complainant and her mother’s closeness to a senior politician in Navi Mumbai.

The advocate is alleged to have asked the complainant to work with him to extort money from the politician. “When she didn’t relent, he decided to rape her. The complainant was coaxed to come out of her house to discuss the divorce case, was taken by car to a secluded spot and raped,” said an investigating officer. “The advocate forced her to file a false rape case against the politician and threatened to make the video recording viral if she didn’t.”

The advocate is alleged to have already extorted ₹2.70 crore from the politician in the false rape case. According to the complainant, the second rape occurred when the advocate asked her to come to his residence on March 5 to divide the extortion amount. He warned her that if she refused, he would make the rape video public.

“We have registered the case as alleged by the complainant, and accordingly the accused has been arrested. Further investigations are on,” said deputy commissioner of police (Zone I) Pankaj Dahane.