After 12-day ordeal, kin of student in ICU finally gets US visa

MUMBAI: The Shinde family’s relentless efforts to secure an emergency visa to the United States of America has finally come to fruition. The visa, granted on Friday morning, will allow 35-year-old Neelam Shinde’s father and cousin to travel to California, where she lies in a comatose state following a road accident on February 12. Mumbai, India. Feb 28, 2025: Family members of Neelam Shinde arrived in Mumbai on Friday morning for a U.S. visa interview. Following the interview, Neelam's father, Tanaji Shinde, and her cousin, Gaurav Kadam, were granted visas. Neelam Shinde, an Indian student from Satara district in Maharashtra, is currently in a coma after reportedly being involved in an accident in California on February 14. Mumbai, India. Feb 28, 2025.(Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

Neelam, 35, an engineering graduate from Pune’s Sinhgad Institute, is pursuing her MS in engineering at California State University. The Satara district resident was critically injured when she was hit by a bike while she was on an e-cycle on February 14. After the accident she was admitted to UC Davis Medical Centre in Sacramento, where she continues to be in intensive care.

Her maternal uncle, Sanjay Kadam, recalled the distressing moment the family learnt about the accident. “I received a call on February 16 from her roommate who informed us about the accident. We were shocked. Neelam’s father Tanaji Shinde could not speak for hours,” he said.

The Shindes have faced multiple hardships in recent years. Following an accident four years ago, 62-year-old Tanaji had a metal rod implanted in his leg, while Neelam’s mother passed away last year due to brain tumour. Her brother Vinod works for a finance firm in Pune and is a party worker for BJP MP from Pune Murlidhar Mohol, also the minister of state for civil aviation.

Soon after learning about Neelam’s critical condition, the family sought turned to friends for help, after which they approached former MP and NCP (SP) leader Shrinivas Patil, who advised them to write to the university and hospital, said Kadam.

While their persistent emails to both places eventually yielded a response confirming the severity of her injuries, a video clip from a California news channel on February 17 sent fresh alarm bells among family members. “The university and medical centre promptly provided all the official documentation required for the visa application,” said Kadam.

And yet Neelam’s father and maternal cousin Gourav encountered significant hurdles while applying for visas. “We started the online visa process, but when we checked for appointment dates, the website showed available slots only in 2026,” said Kadam.

Unable to afford any delay, the family reached out to an agent who demanded ₹70,000 to secure an earlier date, which was March 27. Unable to bear the uncertainty, they shared their anxiety on social media. It caught the attention of Atul Bhosale, BJP MLA from Karad South, who escalated the matter to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The chief minister’s office then approached the US embassy, following which the visa process was hastened.

On the other hand, while Vinod reached out to Mohol for help, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule tweeted about the case, which amplified the family’s urgency to fly overseas. The collective effort resulted in a positive turn of events following which the emergency visa was approved in time for Tanaji Shinde and Gourav to travel to California. They are flying out on Saturday.

Although the hospital and university have not yet asked for payment for Neelam’s treatment, the family remains uncertain about impending medical expenses. The California State University has arranged 10 days’ accommodation for Neelam’s Tanaji and Gourav.

“We have mortgaged the family gold to maintain a bank balance and managed to collect ₹6 lakh before the visa was approved,” Kadam revealed.

Neelam sustained multiple fractures in both legs, left arm and skull. She also suffered a traumatic brain injury, which has left her in a coma. Doctors at UC Davis Medical Center are providing critical care, but her recovery remains uncertain, said Kadam.

Despite their hardships, the family remains hopeful. Kadam fondly recalled Neelam’s determination to study abroad. “She always wanted to pursue higher education overseas and made it happen through scholarships. We are praying for her recovery and believe she will pull through,” he said.