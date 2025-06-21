After Mumbra accident, state begins work on unified bus network for MMR

MUMBAI: Twelve days after the accident on a crowded local train near Mumbra that killed five passengers and left nine injured, the state government has initiated steps to address one of the root causes: the lack of reliable public transport alternatives. In a bid to reduce pressure on the suburban rail system, a long-pending plan to integrate bus operations across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is finally underway. “At a time when the government is focused on building metro rail lines, there must also be a push to improve bus services,” said AV Shenoy, member of the Mumbai Mobility Forum. “Integrated and frequent bus services can help ease pressure on suburban trains and serve as effective feeders to metro and railway stations.” (Hindustan Times)

For the first time, authorities are mapping and consolidating routes run by various municipal transport undertakings—BEST, Thane Municipal Transport (TMT), Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT), Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT), and others—across Greater Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Ambernath, Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar and Ulhasnagar.

A special committee comprising senior officials from these municipal corporations and transport agencies has been formed and held its second meeting on Friday. The committee is tasked with drawing up a unified operational blueprint to streamline services, reduce duplication, improve frequency, and address long passenger wait times—especially on inter-city routes where different undertakings currently operate in silos.

Mapping, integration and route optimisation

“We are looking at three crucial aspects,” said SVR Srinivas, general manager of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking, which is playing a lead role in the initiative. “The first is identifying all the bus routes in the MMR that connect Mumbai with neighbouring cities like Navi Mumbai and Thane. This will help prevent duplication and allow us to plan bus schedules in a coordinated manner.”

For instance, the BEST-operated AC-700 from Borivali to Thane via Mira Road overlaps with Route 65-AC operated by TMT. Under the unified framework, schedules will be synchronised to minimise wait times and optimise frequency across these overlapping corridors.

At present, passengers using intercity buses often wait 45–60 minutes between services, and multiple buses from different undertakings may ply the same route within minutes of each other—highlighting the inefficiencies of the current system.

The committee is collecting data on fleet strength, route networks, frequency (headway), and timetables. An integrated route map and master timetable are in the works.

One network, shared assets

Apart from synchronising bus schedules, the committee is also exploring shared use of infrastructure—such as depots, bus stations (especially near railway terminals), electric charging stations, and CNG refuelling points. There is also a plan to share best practices in maintenance and repair using new technologies.

Once a detailed analysis is complete, the committee will recommend fare rationalisation across services to ensure affordability and consistency for passengers travelling across municipal limits.

“In the current scenario, each undertaking plans independently. Our goal is to unify operations so that passengers benefit from a truly regional transport system,” said another senior official involved in the initiative.

A necessary shift beyond metro ambitions

Transport experts have long argued that while Mumbai’s metro expansion grabs headlines, surface transport like buses plays an equally crucial role, especially in last-mile connectivity.

“At a time when the government is focused on building metro rail lines, there must also be a push to improve bus services,” said AV Shenoy, member of the Mumbai Mobility Forum. “Integrated and frequent bus services can help ease pressure on suburban trains and serve as effective feeders to metro and railway stations.”