After SC order, Maha govt issues policy for replacing trees cut for public projects

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has introduced a comprehensive policy for the BMC to regulate compensatory tree plantation for public and infrastructure projects that require tree felling on non-forest land in Mumbai. The move follows the Supreme Court's interim order dated October 27, 2025, issued in a suo motu writ petition initiated in 2019. The apex court's directive came after the BMC sought permission to chop trees in the way of ongoing public projects, leading the bench to call for a structured mechanism to safeguard ecological balance while allowing essential development.

Responding to the court, the state government filed an affidavit and laid out an extensive framework designed to ensure that compensatory plantations were scientifically planned, environmentally sound, and transparently monitored. The policy published on November 16, mandates the use of native tree species suited to Mumbai’s climate, reinforcing the importance of biodiversity and long-term ecosystem health.

Local urban bodies will have to identify and maintain land banks within their jurisdictions, earmarked exclusively for compensatory plantation. These areas may include recreational spaces and natural biomes where soil and environmental conditions are conducive to sustaining vegetation. However, no plantation activity will be allowed in protected wildlife zones and national parks unless explicitly permitted under their management plans.

Given the severe scarcity of open space in Mumbai, the policy allows compensatory plantations for large public infrastructure projects to be done on suitable lands across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, subject to landowner approval. It mandates the planting of saplings at least 12 feet tall; the concerned authorities have to ensure their survival for a minimum of seven years and replace any trees that die.

To promote transparency, all plantation-related information, including GPS coordinates, geotagged photographs recorded before and after plantation, and detailed site descriptions, have to be uploaded to official websites and updated biannually. Citizens will be able to report disease, damage, or decline of the trees on the BMC website, and plantation managers will be required to take corrective action within 30 days.

The policy mandates monitoring to be done by a committee headed by the divisional forest officer (social forestry) with support from forestry officials, an environmental NGO representative, and a representative of the respective project agency serving as member secretary. Funds contributed by civic and government project bodies will be pooled into a dedicated account, used solely for plantation activities, and audited separately. Physical protection measures—including eight-foot fencing, CCTV surveillance, tree guards, regular watering, and the use of organic fertilisers—form part of the required safeguards to ensure healthy growth and protection against grazing, encroachment, or vandalism.

Plantation sites larger than one hectare and abutting existing forests could be declared protected forests under the Indian Forest Act, 1927 once plantation work is completed. All compensatory plantation areas will also receive long-term legal protection by being designated as Urban Green Belts or No Development Zones under applicable urban planning laws.

The order has been issued on behalf of the Maharashtra governor by Uday Dhage, officer on special duty in the revenue and forest departments. The state government has published the complete decision on its official website.