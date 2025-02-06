‘Aga Khan embodied cosmopolitanism and compassion’

MUMBAI: A wave of sorrow swept through the Shia Ismaili community on Tuesday night as news of the passing of Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, the 49th hereditary Imam (spiritual leader) of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, and founder and chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network, was announced. He died peacefully in Lisbon, Portugal, aged 88. New Delhi, India- Sep 18, 2013 : His Highness Aga Khan at a ceremony to mark the completion of restoration work at Humayun's Tomb, in New Delhi on Wednesday, Sep 18, 2013 ( Photo by Arvind Yadav / Hindustan Times )

There are over 15 million Shia Ismaili followers in 35 countries across the globe. In India, the concentration is mainly in Gujarat, Mumbai and Hyderabad. Aga Khan IV’s office numbered his followers in India as a few thousands without sharing the exact figure.

Prince Karim Aga Khan was a direct descendant of Prophet Muhammad through the latter’s daughter, Hazrat Bibi Fatima, and the Prophet’s cousin and son-in-law, Hazrat Ali, the fourth Caliph of Islam and the first Shia Imam. He was the eldest son of Prince Aly Khan and Joan Yarde-Buller, and grandson and successor as Imam of the late Sir Sultan Mahomed Shah Aga Khan III.

His followers say that throughout his life, Aga Khan IV emphasised that Islam was a thinking, spiritual faith that teaches compassion and tolerance and upholds the dignity of humankind. He dedicated his life to improving the living conditions of his community and the people of the countries in which they lived, irrespective of race, gender, ethnicity, or religion.

Aga Khan IV founded and guided one of the world’s largest private international development organisations that serves communities in some of the most fragile and underdeveloped regions of the world. He was respected globally as a statesman and defender of peace and human progress. In recognition of his outstanding contributions to social development in India, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, in 2015, said Reshma Lakhani, former goods and service tax commissioner.

Lakhani recalled meeting Aga Khan IV personally in March 2018 during his diamond jubilee birthday celebration at the Mumbai University’s Kalina campus where over 40,000 followers gathered to hear him. “He always advised his followers to listen to their neighbours even if they didn’t like them,” she said. “This is cosmopolitan ethics; you cannot keep fighting with your neighbours. Even if there is disagreement, it’s essential for balance and harmony in society.”

The Aga Khan was also known to frequently quote Hazrat Ali in his speeches, saying, “There is no honour like knowledge, no belief like patience and modesty, and no achievement like humility. No power is greater than forbearance, and no support more reliable than consultation.”

Congress MLA Amin Patel, a Shia Ismaili, said that he was fortunate to meet the Aga Khan during his last visit to India in 2018. “His guidance always encouraged us to work for the betterment of the community, humanity, and the nation rather than focusing on one section or community alone,” he recalled. “His teachings emphasised service to humanity, and his influence reached far beyond his community.”

The Aga Khan’s contributions are visible across India, including the beautification of Humayun’s Tomb, the Sunder Nursery and the restoration of the Qutb Shahi Tomb in Hyderabad. His rural support initiatives for women empowerment span states like Gujarat, West Bengal, and Bihar. The Aga Khan Academy in Hyderabad, located on 100 acres, also includes a boarding school.

The Aga Khan succeeded his grandfather as the 49th Imam of the Ismailis. Prince Rahim, son of the Aga Khan IV, was named as his successor on Wednesday, inheriting the role of the spiritual leader of millions of Ismaili Muslims around the world.

Sophia Premjee, communications coordinator of the Ismaili Council for India, said, “We deeply mourn the loss of His Highness, a visionary leader whose two key lessons I remember. First, faith is not just something observed during prayer but is a guiding force in our daily conduct, shaping our ethical actions in line with our values. Second, he stressed the importance of pluralism—respecting and embracing diversity, which enriches us as individuals.”