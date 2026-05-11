MUMBAI: The state government has chalked out a ₹1,500-crore plan to upgrade coastal security with financial assistance from the Centre. Apart from roping in Agniveers (short-term recruits to the armed forces) and Home Guards, the home department has decided to procure more state-of-the-art boats and drones for better patrolling along the state’s 720-km coastline. Agniveers to be recruited in ₹1,500-crore coastal security upgradation project

The orders to enhance coastal security were given by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in a review meeting with senior home department officials and the police force on Friday. The police department apprised the chief minister of its multi-pronged plan, with a major thrust on the procurement of modern boats, including catamarans.

“More than 45 of the 58 boats deployed in coastal districts have broken down,” said a Mantralaya official. “Most of them were procured in 2009 after the Mumbai terror attacks, including 25 funded by the central government. Most of them have outlived their operational life and need to be replaced. The police department has prepared a proposal to purchase more boats for coastal patrolling and the CM has approved this in principle.”

The police department has also been given the go-ahead to fill vacant posts in the coastal security wing. Around 15% to 20% of the sanctioned posts are vacant and need to be filled on an urgent basis. The department has proposed the induction of retired Agniveers and Home Guards into coastal security services.

“The focus will be on Agniveers who retire from the Navy after completing four years of service, as they would already have the background and training required for coastal protection,” said another official. “A decision is yet to be taken on whether personnel should be inducted through the routine police recruitment process or through a special recruitment drive for the coastal security force.”

The state government has also planned to set up a coastal training institute in Ratnagiri, where police personnel deployed for coastal security will receive specialised training. “Apart from this, the plan also includes the procurement of modern drones for coastal patrolling,” the official added.

The ₹1,500-crore modernisation plan is proposed to be implemented over the next five years. The state government expects the Centre to release ₹300 crore as part of its special funding programme for states with coastal areas. It has also sought ₹1,000 crore from the Centre for police modernisation.