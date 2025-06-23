Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Airport police book four people from two engineering firms for negligence after worker’s death

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 23, 2025 07:18 AM IST

Investigations revealed that the engineering firm had not properly trained its workers. According to the FIR, they were not provided safety equipment or a safety net while working, and no safety officer was present to supervise them

Mumbai: The Airport police have booked four people from two engineering firms after their negligence allegedly caused the death of a 27-year-old worker on April 1. The worker fell and died while repairing the roof of the hangar at the Old Airport area, Kalina.

Representative image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representative image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased, Vishal Meddhesia, from Uttar Pradesh, was a fabrication worker at a Karnataka based company which provided engineering services. An inquiry into his death revealed that he was repairing the cement sheet roof of hangar-3, at a height of around 80-100 feet, when it broke and he fell and sustained severe injuries. According to the FIR, he was rushed to the Cooper hospital where he was declared dead.

Investigations revealed that the engineering firm had not properly trained Meddhesia and other workers. According to the FIR, they were not provided safety equipment or a safety net while working, and no safety officer was present to supervise them. The Airport police have booked the owner and manager of the firm where Meddhesia was employed, as well as the manager and safety officer of another engineering firm for their negligence.

The Airport police recorded the statement of the deceased’s brother, Girijesh Kumar, 42, and registered a case under section 106 (causing death by negligence) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

News / Cities / Mumbai / Airport police book four people from two engineering firms for negligence after worker’s death
