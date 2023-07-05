Ajit Agarkar named chairman of selectors

Mumbai: Ajit Agarkar, former India pace bowling all-rounder and 2007 World T20 winner, was appointed the new chairman of selectors by the Indian cricket board on Tuesday. Agarkar played 191 ODIs and four T20Is as well for India. Although his Test haul is a modest 58, his career-best 6/41 led India to a sensational win at Adelaide on the 2003-4 tour. Agarkar also has a Test century, 109* against England at Lord’s in 2002. He took 288 ODI wickets and 299 first-class scalps. (HT PHOTO)

The BCCI Cricket Advisory Committee of Ashok Malhotra, Sulakshana Naik and Jatin Paranjape interviewed Agarkar virtually on Tuesday and recommended his name to fill the post that was vacant since Chetan Sharma’s exit in February.

“The three-member CAC has unanimously recommended Ajit Agarkar for the said position,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement. “The committee further recommended Agarkar for the role of Chairperson of the Men’s Selection Committee based on seniority (most Tests).”

The BCCI rules mandate that the most capped Test player in the five-member committee should be named its head. Once it was decided that Indian cricket needed a chairman with a stronger profile than Shiv Sundar Das (23 Tests), who had been serving as interim head, the board officials found it tough to get a replacement from North Zone which Chetan Sharma had represented. It will thus mark a first that there will be two selectors from the same zone. Both Agarkar (26 Tests) and fellow selector Salil Ankola are from West as well as the same state unit (Mumbai).

Agarkar played 191 ODIs and four T20Is as well for India. Although his Test haul is a modest 58, his career-best 6/41 led India to a sensational win at Adelaide on the 2003-4 tour. Agarkar also has a Test century, 109* against England at Lord’s in 2002. He took 288 ODI wickets and 299 first-class scalps.

Ankola could make way for a North Zone selector due course, according to an official in the know of things. He will be the selector on tour in the West Indies, where India play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20s starting July 12. Subroto Banerjee and Sridharan Sharath are the other selectors.

Agarkar was assistant coach of Delhi Capitals this IPL season. He has served as the Mumbai chief selector. He has also been a TV expert and commentator. The 45-year-old, who played for India till 2007, is seen as someone with an understanding of the game in the current T20 era. He is expected to play a role in the Indian team’s transition from an ageing side by embracing a fresher outlook.

The first big tournament for the committee under Agarkar would be the ODI World Cup in October-November. The panel will pick the team for the Asia Cup before that. Its immediate priority would be naming the T20 team for eight matches against West Indies and Ireland as well as the side for the Hangzhou Asian Games in September-October.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is widely tipped to lead India in the T20 World Cup next year. Whether Agarkar’s panel makes that known now or a decision is left until after the ODI World Cup remains to be seen. Agarkar will also have to sit with captain Rohit Sharma and discuss his all-format workload going ahead. Rohit played in the Mumbai Ranji team led by Agarkar.