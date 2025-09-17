Search
Wed, Sept 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Aksa beach promenade built illegally, to be razed within 2 months

ByShreya Jachak
Published on: Sept 17, 2025 07:22 am IST

The Maharashtra Maritime Board had exceeded and flagrantly violated the terms and conditions of the CRZ clearance, the NGT said

Mumbai: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday ordered the promenade along Aksa beach in Malad West, built by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), to be dismantled within two months as it had been constructed without due permission and in violation of coastal regulation zone (CRZ) norms.

In 2023, the MMB constructed a 600-metre long uncoursed rubble (UCR) wall along the beach, alongside a four-metre wide cobble-stoned pathway, at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.83 crore
In 2023, the MMB constructed a 600-metre long uncoursed rubble (UCR) wall along the beach, alongside a four-metre wide cobble-stoned pathway, at a cost of 11.83 crore

The MMB had, in 2017, proposed to develop and beautify the sea front at Aksa Beach. But the proposal was turned down by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) as the area fell within the coastal regulation zone (CRZ), where construction activities were restricted. A solid structure would also obstruct tidal flow and potentially lead to downstream flooding, the MCZMA had said.

In 2018, the MMB submitted a fresh proposal to protect the shoreline with an anti-erosion bund. The MCZMA approved the proposal in 2019, but advised authorities to avoid concrete construction on the beach, as it could lead to erosion and was not permissible as per the 2011 CRZ notification, minutes of the MCZMA meeting said.

In 2023, the MMB constructed a 600-metre long uncoursed rubble (UCR) wall along the beach, alongside a four-metre wide cobble-stoned pathway, at a cost of 11.83 crore. Subsequently, city-based activists Banda Kumar and Zoru Bathena approached the NGT, saying the promenade ran through the middle of the beach and would block deposition of natural sediments on the landward side, eventually eroding the beach.

The promenade was built in the intertidal zone or area between the hightide and the lowtide lines, which is ecologically sensitive, said Bathena. “No wonder, a part of the promenade caved in last year due to tidal flows. Even this year, at least one-third of the promenade got washed away,” he added.

The NGT in its order said that though the anti-erosion wall was built with the intention of safeguarding the land from flooding and preventing soil erosion, the MMB had exceeded and flagrantly violated the terms and conditions of the CRZ clearance.

HT reached out to the MMB for comments on the NGT order but did not get any response.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Aksa beach promenade built illegally, to be razed within 2 months
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On