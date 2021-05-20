All on-board P305 had life jackets: Afcon

Afcons Infrastructure on Wednesday issued a statement claiming that the 26 bodies recovered by the Indian Navy during its Search and Rescue (SAR) operations in the Arabian Sea were crew members of barge Papaa 305 (P305) that sank off the coast of Mumbai on Monday evening after Cyclone Tauktae set it adrift the previous night.

The barge was anchored near a rig in Heera Oil Fields, roughly 40 nautical miles (72 km) west of Mumbai in the Arabian Sea. On May 16, at around 10.15pm, all its 12 anchors broke away causing it to set adrift on the sea. On the afternoon of May 17 water began to enter the barge, forcing many of its 261 occupants to jump off deck. By 7pm, the barge sank.

“We are anguished and deeply distraught by the loss of lives and share in the grief of the bereaving friends and family members,” Afcons said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We know nothing can ever compensate for the loss of a loved one, but we will extend our fullest support including financial assistance to the bereaved families in this hour of their need,” it read.

Afcons and consortium partner Halani-TES-Nauvata chartered the barge to work on a project for the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in the Western Offshore fields in the Arabian sea.

The barge, owned and operated by M/s Durmast Enterprises Limited, had 261 personnel on-board when it sent out a distress call on Monday morning. The people on board comprised marine crew, labourers on contract, and employee of Afcons. Till now, 186 of them have been rescued while 49 are still missing.

“Our immediate focus is to locate and rescue the remaining missing personnel as quickly as possible. The search and rescue operations will continue, and we are thankful to the unrelenting efforts of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard to locate all remaining missing personnel,” it added.

On Monday morning, the Indian Navy received a distress call from P305 and immediately dispatched three ships -- INS Kochi, Talwar and Kolkata -- to rescue the people, even as inclement weather made the search and rescue operations difficult. INS Kochi, which left Mumbai harbour around 10am on Monday, was the first to reach the site at 4pm. INS Kolkata reached around midnight. The Navy also deployed helicopters and aircraft to conduct aerial surveys. Other ships, including offshore support vessels, multipurpose support vessels and Coast Guard vessels got involved in the SAR operations the following day.

Afcons also claimed that P305 “had a full complement of safety equipment including life jackets and life rafts for all persons on board” and believed that “all personnel safely evacuated before the vessel sank.”

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Tuesday had said that “all possible measures in coordination with ODAG (Offshore Defence Advisory Group) and MRCC (Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre)” are being taken to ensure the safety of personnel and vessels in the aftermath of cyclone Tauktae.

ONGC’s production installations and drilling rigs are located off the coast of Mumbai, and three construction barges of Afcons were involved in a project of ONGC in Western Offshore fields.