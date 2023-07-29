Rohit Pawar says Nirav Modi’s land omitted from Karjat MIDC

Mumbai: Responding to the allegation made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Ram Shinde that fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi and his friends (investors) were buying land in Khandala-Pargaon in throwaway prices from farmers, where an MIDC unit has been proposed, NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew and party MLA Rohit Pawar on Friday said that Modi’s land was already omitted by the state-owned Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). Mumbai, India - January 6, 2020: NCP MLA Rohit Pawar comes to talk to the protesters at Gateway of India in Mumbai, India, on Monday, January 6, 2020. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times) (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Rohit Pawar also demanded an inquiry into how Nirav Modi, who fled to London after the fraud at Punjab National Bank, bought the land in Karjat.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Rohit said, “Ram Shinde gave wrong information to the Legislative Council. I want to inform Shinde that even though Modi and his friends were one of the land owners there, MIDC has already exempted that land from the proposed industrial estate. “Modi and his friend own 83 acres of land in Karjat. They formed a company and bought this land when Shinde was MLA of the area,” alleged Rohit.

“Land owned by Nirav Modi is in possession of ED. Modi bought these lands from 2011 to 2014. So, who helped him buy it? The government should probe this. Ram Shinde was MLA of the constituency during that period and ED should pay attention to this,” demanded Rohit.

Industries minister Uday Samant on Thursday announced an inquiry to find out if fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi is one of the landowners at the proposed site. Samant was responding to the allegations made by BJP MLC Ram Shinde who was MLA of Karjat-Jamkhed in Ahmednagar before losing the constituency to Rohit Pawar in the 2019 assembly polls. Shinde claimed that among the landowners at the site in Karjat’s Khandala-Pategaon, where an MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) unit had been proposed, were Nirav Deepak Modi, Nayan Agrawal, Pankaj Vinod Khanna and others.

