Allowing unvaccinated on campus sparks argument, colleges in two minds

Mumbai The recent decision by the state government to do away with mandatory vaccination for staff and students of the varsity has sparked a new debate among colleges and students. With colleges across the state reopening for physical classes and exams, few institutes are still sceptical about allowing unvaccinated students for physical lectures.

“My college is demanding at least one dose of vaccination, and I’ve been told that without the jab, I won’t be allowed on campus. I’ve already missed weeks of lectures and I’m worried that I won’t be allowed for my exams as well,” said a first year BCom in Accounting and Finance (BAF) student of Shankar Narayan College in Bhayandar.

She added that despite the recent decision of state education minister Uday Samant of lifting the vaccination mandate on university students, this college is insisting on vaccine certificates. Repeated attempts to contact the college principal went unanswered.

In October 2021, Samant announced reopening of degree colleges only for fully vaccinated students, and should continue online classes for those who were not or partially vaccinated. Most colleges on October 20, the first day of college reopening, bore a deserted look. The situation changed after Diwali holidays, with only fully vaccinated students attending physical classes.

On April 7, Samant tweeted that with the recent decision of the health department lifting the double vaccination mandate and several higher education institutes opting for offline exams, college and university students need not be fully vaccinated to attend physical classes.

“Despite regulations, students don’t wear masks or maintain distance during regular lectures on campus, so for the sake of their safety we have been insistent on vaccination certificates. This new government rule, however, has left us in a tight spot,” said the principal of a suburban college in Mumbai.

On the other hand, many colleges will hold exams for their first and second-year degree college students in physical mode on campus, and many have already dropped the vaccination mandate.

“While the virus demands vaccination for safety, there’s no way we can force anyone to get the vaccine. For our upcoming exams, we have dropped the mandate on vaccination certificates and are allowing students to appear for physical exams starting May,” said Marie Fernandes, principal of St Andrew’s College, Bandra.

A recent study conducted by a social group has highlighted how 62% of parents, who participated in a survey, have demanded that staff and students wear masks while in school. The survey, which received over 25,000 responses from parents from across 381 districts in India, shows that parents are worried about the given global situation and are insisting that the mask mandate continue.

“Nearly 62% parents feel the need for masking especially when indoors while 43% are in favour of masking outdoors as well. The fear that another wave or variant might hit Indian shores is still very real,” said Sachin Taparia, Founder of LocalCircles, a community social media platform enabling citizens and small businesses to escalate issues for policy enforcement and interventions, that conducted the all India survey.

