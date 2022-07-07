Already 84 tree falls recorded since June this year; activists question NMMC policy

The number of tree falls in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) limits has seen a considerable increase this year.

As per the daily records maintained by the disaster management cell, 84 trees have fallen since June, raising questions on NMMC’s policy on tree plantation as well as pruning practices.

Faulty practices while pruning the trees and non-adherence to National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines to leave one meter radius around trees are said to be the primary causes for large-scale tree falls with the onset of monsoon.

“NMMC needs to do a thorough analysis about their tree plantation policy. Under Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees (Amendment) Act, trimming of trees is to be done in symmetry. They are not supposed to cut more than six inches and a tree officer has to be present. But none of these guidelines are followed by NMMC, which is causing major imbalance and leading to tree falls. Pruning and trimming activity is done haphazardly by contractors,” said Anarjit Chauhan, a Nerul-based activist.

When compared with the 144 trees recorded to have fallen during last year’s monsoon, the number so far this year is quite alarming for the green lovers. “Trees are bound to fall as the corporation doesn’t give any thought on conserving greenery other than undertaking token plantation drives and a major part of their development work is revolving around concretisation without leaving even breathing space for the roots of the trees,” said Shruti Agarwal, another activist.

Tree experts have said that there was a need for policy decisions to plant more indigenous plants as against foreign variants.

“At the outset, the only reason for the city witnessing such large-scale trees has to do with weak roots that are usually seen with plantations of foreign origin plants. It is only recently that NMMC has begun planting indigenous plants. The roots of foreign origin plants are unable to withstand the Indian climate and tend to fall apart during monsoon,” said Anil Rajbhar, horticulturist.

Abhijit Bangar, NMMC municipal commissioner, said that he would hold a meeting to ascertain the cause for the large number of tree falls this monsoon.