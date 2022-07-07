Already 84 tree falls recorded since June this year; activists question NMMC policy
The number of tree falls in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) limits has seen a considerable increase this year.
As per the daily records maintained by the disaster management cell, 84 trees have fallen since June, raising questions on NMMC’s policy on tree plantation as well as pruning practices.
Faulty practices while pruning the trees and non-adherence to National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines to leave one meter radius around trees are said to be the primary causes for large-scale tree falls with the onset of monsoon.
“NMMC needs to do a thorough analysis about their tree plantation policy. Under Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees (Amendment) Act, trimming of trees is to be done in symmetry. They are not supposed to cut more than six inches and a tree officer has to be present. But none of these guidelines are followed by NMMC, which is causing major imbalance and leading to tree falls. Pruning and trimming activity is done haphazardly by contractors,” said Anarjit Chauhan, a Nerul-based activist.
When compared with the 144 trees recorded to have fallen during last year’s monsoon, the number so far this year is quite alarming for the green lovers. “Trees are bound to fall as the corporation doesn’t give any thought on conserving greenery other than undertaking token plantation drives and a major part of their development work is revolving around concretisation without leaving even breathing space for the roots of the trees,” said Shruti Agarwal, another activist.
Tree experts have said that there was a need for policy decisions to plant more indigenous plants as against foreign variants.
“At the outset, the only reason for the city witnessing such large-scale trees has to do with weak roots that are usually seen with plantations of foreign origin plants. It is only recently that NMMC has begun planting indigenous plants. The roots of foreign origin plants are unable to withstand the Indian climate and tend to fall apart during monsoon,” said Anil Rajbhar, horticulturist.
Abhijit Bangar, NMMC municipal commissioner, said that he would hold a meeting to ascertain the cause for the large number of tree falls this monsoon.
Western Rajasthan record heavy to very heavy rains
Poogal in Bikaner recorded the highest 9 cm rainfall while Kishanganj in Baran registered 6 cm of rains in a day. Railmagra in Rajsamand and Baran both gauged 5 cm of rainfall during the same period, the weather department said. Jaisalmer, Kota, Dabok, Bundi and Sirohi recorded 47 mm, 13.4 mm, 11 mm, 7 mm and 4.5 mm of rains from Thursday morning till evening.
Prayagraj police to trace source of raw material being used in crude bombs
After several incidents of crude bomb attacks in Sangam City in the recent past, the Prayagraj police have now begun efforts to trace the source of not just these homemade bombs but also their ingredients so as to check the menace permanently. To note, use of crude bombs during clashes among students as well as by criminals to maim their opponents is very common in Prayagraj.
KDMC fills potholes on Tilak Chowk Road in Kalyan after 2 senior citizens suffer injuries from fall
Following the incident of two senior citizens falling due to the presence of potholes in Kalyan and suffering injuries, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, on Thursday, filled the said potholes on Tilak Chowk Road. On Wednesday, two senior citizens – Ravindra Pai, 60, and Ganesh Sahastrabuddhe, 69, fell into a water-filled pothole while going for a walk at two different spots at Tilak Chowk and suffered injuries. He was taken to a private hospital for treatment.
₹10Cr allocated for developing Pandavkada waterfalls; greens sceptical
A Government Resolution (GR) allocating funds for developing Kharghar-based Pandavkada waterfalls area has got the city environmentalists talking. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, on June 28, had issued the GR of allocating funds for developing tourist spots across Maharashtra. Included in the list was Pandavkada waterfalls, which will be allocated ₹10Cr. The waterfall is a popular monsoon destination frequented by scores of tourists. Since 2014, another Nerul-based activist, Dharmesh Barai has been conducting clean-up drives at the waterfalls.
Motorists put up with traffic snarls in Thane
Thursday was a nightmare for commuters travelling in and out of Thane city as there was choc-a-bloc traffic for over nine hours along the stretch from Majiwada towards Mumbai and Nashik. The Eastern Express Highway had a 45-minute delay all through the day on Thursday. Ghodbunder Road experiences the most traffic snarls. Commuters entering Thane through the Eastern Express Highway over the one-year-old Kopri Bridge are also experiencing traffic issues.
