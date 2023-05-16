Activist group revives after three years, voices against quality of BEST buses

Mumbai: The Aamchi Mumbai Aamchi BEST (AMAB) have revived its campaign against the BEST after a three-year lull. This weekend, they protested over the operations of wet lease buses that are facing maintenance issues, manoeuvring by the drivers of these wet lease buses, etc, and their next round of protest is on May 18 at Ghatkopar. “We have already begun our campaign outside Wadala, Andheri, Kurla and Goregaon against the wet lease of buses by BEST which is impacting quality. The recent instances of these wet lease buses catching fire and non-payment issues are a concern. Therefore, we have sought an appointment from the BEST officials and have written a letter as well,” said a member of AMAB. (HT PHOTO)

Over the past few days, AMAB has been holding these ‘campaigns’ at BEST bus stations that are outside railway stations. They are also asking people for their support to revive the depleting bus fleet.

The BEST is facing losses of ₹6,000 crore. The Undertaking is trying to revive its fleet which has dropped to 3,328 for which they are in the process to procure 125 CNG air-conditioned buses and another 150 AC diesel buses.

“The drivers of these wet lease operators need better training. The size of the BEST buses are already smaller than what it was earlier. Plus as conductors aren’t inside the bus, the drivers either skip halt or don’t wait for long at bus stops,” said another member of AMAB.

According to a letter sent by AMAB, it mentions that ‘privatisation of BEST has been a heavy blow on the working people of the city, for whom public transport is an essential need. Everywhere in the city, we can see long queues of commuters waiting for buses. Meanwhile, thousands of BEST employees are without work, because BEST doesn’t have the buses to employ them. It is clear that the authorities are ideologically committed to privatisation rather than to providing safe and reliable public service to all citizens.’