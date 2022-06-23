Ambarnath couple’s savings donated for education of under-privileged in Shahapur school
Shailaja Koparkar and her husband, Shrikant Koparkar had no children of their own. However, the duo made a pact to donate their savings to the under-privileged children.
While Shrikant passed away in 2017 at the age of 75, Shailaja too breathed her last in 2021.
The couple’s relatives, this week, sold their jewellery and other savings and donated ₹6.58 lakh to a school catering to 150 tribal children operational in Shahapur.
With the start of the academic year, the money will help in providing better educational facilities to students of Classes 8 to 10 in Madhyamik Vidyalaya run by the Education Society.
Shailaja’s savings included gold and silver ornaments like bangles, necklace, rings, nose rings and other silver items. They were sold in a jewellery shop and the money, along with some savings, was transferred to the school.
The Koparkars resided at Moriwali Pada, Ambernath (E), and had always come up with monetary help for kids through donations from friends and relatives.
“They always wanted to help children in education. Shrikant was an employee of a private company. After his retirement, he was associated with the Education Society as a trustee and used to bring financial help. After their death, when their will was opened, it mentioned that they wanted to give away their life savings to tribal kids’ education,” said Shailesh Raikar, a trustee of the society.
These tribal students who live around 8km away from the school come to the school for basic education. The Education Society, through the donations, provides all facilities at the school for easy learning. The society has plans to develop a school for these kids.
After Shailaja’s death last year, the relatives waited for the right time to donate the money.
Pradnya Joshi, 48, a resident of Mulund, said “My uncle and aunty were so dedicated towards helping the kids that they always spoke about it with me. Since they didn’t have children, they were very close to me. They had special affection towards girl children. In their will, they had specifically mentioned that all their savings should be donated. We followed what they preached.
“Today, the family is so proud of them. After my uncle’s death, aunty was very lonely and she used to talk about their dream to support under-privileged kids. We decided to fulfil their dream. We hope they are in peace wherever they are.”
The money derived from donation would be used for better facilities at the school located at Andad village in Shahapur.
-
Prostate Cancer: Causes, symptoms, risk factors and treatment
“Cancer of the prostate is the second leading site of cancer among males in metro cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune and the third leading cause in cities like Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The main reason for the increase in Prostatic cancer is due to an increase in the aged population, changing lifestyles, increased awareness, and easy access to medical facilities in cities,” said Dr Prasanth Kandra.
-
Coach rescues US swimmer Anita Alvarez after she faints midway while competing
Her coach Andrea Fuentes, who was present at the pool side, then jumped into action and averted a tragedy at the world championships swimming competition.
-
‘Just like prez polls’: Cong's Kharge fires salvo at BJP as Maha crisis deepens
Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress party will stand with the MVA regime and wants to work together. "The present Maharashtra government is doing developmental work in the state. [The] BJP [is] trying to destabilise the Maharashtra government. They did the same in the past too in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, [and] Goa,” he was quoted as saying.
-
No Rani Rampal again as India announce 18-member squad for 2022 CWG
Star striker Rani Rampal has been left out of the Indian women's hockey squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with goalkeeper Savita Punia set to lead the 18-member squad which was announced on Thursday. Rani had earlier been left out of the squad for the upcoming FIH World Cup after being unable to recover fully from a hamstring injury. Coach Janneke Schopman had said at the time that Rani is yet to fully recover from the knock that has kept her largely out of action since she led the team's inspirational performance at last year's Tokyo Olympics.
-
Fit-again R Ashwin joins Team India before Tour Match against Leicestershire
Team India received a big boost before the start of their tour of England as star all-rounder R Ashwin joined the squad on Thursday before the start of India's Tour Match against Leicestershire at the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics