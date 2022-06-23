Ambarnath couple’s savings donated for education of under-privileged in Shahapur school

Shailaja Koparkar and her husband, Shrikant Koparkar had no children of their own. However, the duo made a pact to donate their savings to the under-privileged children.

While Shrikant passed away in 2017 at the age of 75, Shailaja too breathed her last in 2021.

The couple’s relatives, this week, sold their jewellery and other savings and donated ₹6.58 lakh to a school catering to 150 tribal children operational in Shahapur.

With the start of the academic year, the money will help in providing better educational facilities to students of Classes 8 to 10 in Madhyamik Vidyalaya run by the Education Society.

Shailaja’s savings included gold and silver ornaments like bangles, necklace, rings, nose rings and other silver items. They were sold in a jewellery shop and the money, along with some savings, was transferred to the school.

The Koparkars resided at Moriwali Pada, Ambernath (E), and had always come up with monetary help for kids through donations from friends and relatives.

“They always wanted to help children in education. Shrikant was an employee of a private company. After his retirement, he was associated with the Education Society as a trustee and used to bring financial help. After their death, when their will was opened, it mentioned that they wanted to give away their life savings to tribal kids’ education,” said Shailesh Raikar, a trustee of the society.

These tribal students who live around 8km away from the school come to the school for basic education. The Education Society, through the donations, provides all facilities at the school for easy learning. The society has plans to develop a school for these kids.

After Shailaja’s death last year, the relatives waited for the right time to donate the money.

Pradnya Joshi, 48, a resident of Mulund, said “My uncle and aunty were so dedicated towards helping the kids that they always spoke about it with me. Since they didn’t have children, they were very close to me. They had special affection towards girl children. In their will, they had specifically mentioned that all their savings should be donated. We followed what they preached.

“Today, the family is so proud of them. After my uncle’s death, aunty was very lonely and she used to talk about their dream to support under-privileged kids. We decided to fulfil their dream. We hope they are in peace wherever they are.”

The money derived from donation would be used for better facilities at the school located at Andad village in Shahapur.

