American consulate gets threat from “a fugitive citizen”

MUMBAI: An unknown person was booked on Friday for allegedly sending a threatening e-mail to blow up the consulate of the United States of America. The accused claimed to have multiple felony charges against him in the USA which he wanted revoked. HT Image

According to the police, the threatening email was received at the official e-mail address of the consulate on Friday. The sender had claimed to be a fugitive citizen of the USA who had around 19 felony charges against him, for which he wanted the American president Joe Biden to personally apologise.

“I want an immediate public apology from Biden, or I will blow up every US consulate in India,” the sender wrote in the mail. He also threatened to start killing American citizens in India if his demands were not met.

The consulate authorities approached the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) police who then booked the unknown sender of the mail under sections 505(1)b (making a statement with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or the public tranquility) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation with threat to cause death, grievous injury or destruction of property) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sources said that the police had got a lead about the location of the sender being Kolkata and the sender being a California-born American citizen of Indian descent.