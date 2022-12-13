Amid Shivaji row, Maharashtra guv Koshyari writes to Shah seeking ‘guidance’

Facing protests over his “objectionable” remark that Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji was an icon of the past era, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking his “advice” on what to do next. The letter is seen as Koshyari’s willingness to leave Maharashtra, as it is getting increasingly difficult for him to continue in his gubernatorial position. Meanwhile, the opposition parties have planned a protest march in Mumbai on December 17 to demand Koshyari’s ouster from Raj Bhavan among other issues.

In a two-page letter to Shah, Koshyari explained that he had great regard for the Maratha king and could not imagine insulting him even in his dreams. A controversy was created by quoting his statement out of context, he added.

“I told the students in my address that some consider Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru and Subhash Chandra Bose as their icons. In Maharashtra’s context, I said that leaders from Dr B R Ambedkar to Nitin Gadkari could be ideal examples in today’s times. This means that students can consider APJ Abdul Kalam, Homi Bhabha as their ideals. Today, if someone admires PM Narendra Modi for taking the country to new heights, it doesn’t mean he or she disrespects the idols of the past,” Koshyari said in his letter written on December 6.

“Not just Maharashtra, the entire country is proud of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” he wrote, adding that during Covid-19, when people did not get out of their houses, he visited “sacred places” such as Shivneri, Sinhagad, Pratapgad and Raigad forts. “I request you to advise me in the present context,” stated the last line of the letter.

The Raj Bhavan spokesperson did not confirm or deny the letter.

It has been three weeks since the governor’s remarks, which created a storm among the NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress. Two descendants of King Shivaji—Udayanraje Bhonsale and Chhatrapati Sambhaji—had even taken the matter to the PM and President. Following the controversy over his remarks, Koshyari had made an unscheduled visit to Delhi.

The BJP is finding it hard to continue defending Koshyari, who has been periodically courting controversies, and is believed to have given up on him. Chief minister Eknath Shinde is also not keen on Koshyari continuing in his position, which has made things difficult for the governor, insiders said. Leaders from both the BJP and the Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena are wary of negative reactions from the Maratha community, which reveres the founder of the Maratha empire.

The letter saga happened ahead of the protest march planned by the opposition parties against “the pride of Maharashtra” being undermined by the ruling parties. The winter session of the state legislature is scheduled to begin from December 19 and the Opposition is planning to corner the ruling parties over Koshyari’s remarks among other issues.

“It will be good for the party if Koshyari is removed from his post,” said a BJP insider. “CM Shinde has clearly conveyed to the central government that it is not in the interest of his government to allow him to remain as governor,” said a leader from Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena.

The MVA coalition is preparing to hold a massive protest march in Mumbai from Jijamata Udyan, Byculla, to Azad Maidan on December 17 against the “insult to Shivaji”, investment projects slipping away to Gujarat and politics over the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute for electoral gains. They have already clarified that the agitation will be held even if the BJP-led central government shunts Koshyari out of Maharashtra.

As no action has been taken against the governor for his remarks, all the opposition parties and several outfits have unanimously called for a Pune bandh on Tuesday. On December 8, they had organised a bandh in Pimpri Chinchwad, in which Chhatrapati Sambhaji also participated.

Opposition parties have been accusing Koshyari of acting in a partisan manner on various issues. His decision to ask the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority within 24 hours after a split in the Shiv Sena and then immediately inviting Eknath Shinde to form the government had evoked strong criticism.

Shiv Sena leader and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said there was no need for an explanatory letter, and the governor should instead have apologised to the people of Maharashtra. “The governor is blaming the Opposition, but the demand for his removal came from Udayanraje Bhosale, who is a BJP MP,” he said. “Chhatrapati Sambhaji, who was also elected to the Rajya Sabha from the BJP quota, has said that the governor was wrong. Even the state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that he had erred.”

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said the Centre ought to appoint someone who respected the sentiments of Maharashtra. “The letter does not come as a surprise because we feel it is high time he (Koshyari) should realise his mistake,” Tapase said.

(With inputs from Yogesh Naik)

