MUMBAI: The state government on Monday announced the launch of an amnesty scheme for 1,100 buildings in Vasai-Virar which are currently functioning without an occupation certificate (OC). It also declared that builders’ properties would be attached to recover the fines levied on them for extra construction in these buildings. Amnesty likely for 1,100 bldgs in vasai-virar without OCs

While replying to the calling attention motion raised by BJP MLA Sneha Dubey in the lower house, minister of state for urban development Madhuri Misal said that the divisional commissioner (Konkan) would be asked to conduct a meeting at the earliest. “He will submit his report on why the directives given by the chief minister last year were not complied with and why the surveys of these buildings were not completed,” she said. Misal said that of 2,300 such buildings, 1,200 had obtained OCs while 1,100 were still without them, leading to hardship for their occupants.

“Once the survey is submitted, we will issue an order to launch the amnesty scheme,” said Misal. “The corporation has not taken this very important issue seriously and has not completed the surveys of the buildings.” The minister admitted that developers had not been coming forward for an OC, as they did not want to pay the fine for the FSI violations committed by them in constructing additional flats. “But the municipal corporation will be asked to recover the fine by beginning the process of attaching the builders’ other properties and then issuing OCs to the buildings in question,” she said.

Dubey said that despite the assurance given by the state government in the monsoon session, followed by a meeting by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, hundreds of buildings in Vasai-Virar were still bereft of an OC. “The then municipal commissioner and town-planning officers of the civic body are responsible for this,” she said. “Action should be initiated against the officers for issuing subsequent commencement certificates despite the project irregularities and FSI violations that are proving hurdles in getting the OC.”

The BJP MLA said the developers were not coming forward to apply for an OC since they would have to pay a penalty for their illegal constructions. “The government should constitute an SIT to investigate the irregularities,” she said. “The residents have been paying the price for these, as these buildings are not given water connections in the absence of an OC.”