Andheri woman ends up paying 59L to astrologer to stop fights with hubby, get “complete control” over him

Mumbai The Powai police on Saturday booked an astrologer and another man for allegedly duping the wife of an Andheri-based businessman to the tune of ₹59 lakhs under the pretext of helping her take complete control over her husband through “black magic.”

The 39-year-old businessman runs an industrial unit in Andheri MIDC and lives in Andheri East with his 38-year-old wife and two children.

According to the police complaint, the businessman’s wife had an affair with one Paresh Gada around 13-years ago. But when the complainant discovered about it, the matter was mutually resolved and his wife had ended the affair.

The complaint added that in the second week of October the complainant had kept around ₹35 lakh in cash in the cupboard at his residence. He had planned to utilise the cash for paying Diwali bonus to his employees. He had also informed his wife about it.

On October 18, the complainant found that the cash went missing from the cupboard. When he asked his wife, she could not give any satisfactory answers. The complainant then called his elder brother and the two asked her about the money.

She revealed that frustrated over her regular fights with her husband she paid an astrologer to take “complete control” over him.

She met the astrologer, Badal Sharma, on Instagram and informed him about her problems and desire.

“The astrologer promised to solve her problem through black magic. The woman informed her ex-boyfriend Gada about it. Gada then mediated between her and the astrologer,” a police officer said.

The astrologer allegedly extracted sizable cash and gold jewellery from her as the payment for black magic via Gada, the officer added.

The complainant was shocked to find out that besides cash, her wife’s jewellery too had gone missing. In all, the woman had given cash and jewellery worth ₹59 lakh to the accused persons, the officer added.

The complainant tried to recover cash and valuables through talks, but in vain. Finally, on Saturday, he approached the Powai police and filed a complaint.

Based on his complaint the police have booked Sharma and Gada under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and are further investigating the case.