Mumbai: Anti-corruption activist Anjali Damania has allegedly received threat calls from supporters of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde after demanding an impartial probe into the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Speaking on Sunday, Damania claimed the ongoing investigation is flawed and suggested that police from outside the district should take over the case. Anjali Damania claims threats from Munde supporters following protest over Beed sarpanch murder case

Damania alleged that the local police, reportedly influenced by accused Walmik Karad—an associate of NCP minister and Parli MLA Dhananjay Munde—cannot conduct a fair inquiry. Currently, the state CID’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating both Deshmukh’s murder and an associated extortion case.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog, was murdered on December 9 after he attempted to stop an extortion attempt targeting an energy company operating a windmill project in the region. Damania also highlighted concerns about the dominance of a particular community within the district administration and police force in Beed, urging chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to investigate the matter.

“Last week, I raised the issue of officers from the Vanjari community dominating the district administration in Beed,” Damania stated. She clarified that she had praised Sant Bhagwanbaba, a spiritual leader from the community, for his contributions to social awareness and education, but some individuals misinterpreted her remarks and circulated fake messages online.

Damania revealed that her mobile number was shared on social media, leading to around 700 threat calls on the first day alone. She has accused Narendra Sangle, among others, of posting her number online and using objectionable language against her.

The activist also plans to meet Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla to file a complaint regarding the threats. She also reiterated her demand for a restructuring of the police force in Beed to ensure impartial investigations.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has echoed Damania’s concerns. “It’s evident that local police officers and employees in Beed have connections with the accused Walmik Karad. To ensure a free and fair investigation, the chief minister should reorganise the police force in Beed and make new appointments,” Raut stated.

Meanwhile, chief minister Fadnavis responded to Damania’s allegations, stating, “She should report her complaints to the police, who will act on them.”

Seven individuals have been arrested in connection with Deshmukh’s murder, while one remains absconding. In the related extortion case, three suspects, including Karad, have been detained.