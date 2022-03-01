Antilia explosives scare: NIA court rejects dismissed API’s bail plea
Mumbai: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of dismissed assistant police inspector (API) Riyazuddin Kazi, arrested by the federal agency in connection with the Antilia explosives scare and Mansukh Hiren murder case.
Kazi was working in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai crime branch and is accused of helping Sachin Vaze, the prime accused in the case, who headed the unit at the relevant time.
Additional sessions judge A T Wankhede rejected the bail plea of Kazi, who was arrested by NIA on April 11, 2021.
Kazi had applied for bail through advocates Shraddha Vavhal and Zeeshan Shaikh, contending that sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) nor the charge of murder was applicable to him. “If at all, his role is accepted for destroying of evidence, the offence punishable under section 201 of IPC being bailable one, Kazi was entitled to bail,” they said.
They claimed that Kazi had made station diary entries of all the material that he recovered and only when Vaze accompanied him entries were not made, as it was his responsibility being a senior officer.
They also pointed out that when the crime took place, Kazi was on leave from February 13 to February 24 on account of medical reasons and he was called to the office later.
Special prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves had, however, argued that Kazi was aware of Vaze’s plans and “actively” participated in the destruction of evidence. They allegedly seized several CCTV footage and DVRs under the garb of investigation and destroyed the same - in order to save Vaze from getting caught by law enforcement agencies.
On February 25, 2021, a Mahindra Scorpio was found abandoned near billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia on Carmichael Road in south Mumbai, with 20 loose gelatin sticks and a note threatening to kill Ambani family members.
On March 5, the body of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the SUV and an auto parts dealer from Thane – was found dumped in a creek at Reti Bunder near Mumbra.
The NIA has arrested former CIU head Sachin Vaze, inspector Sunil Mane, retired ACP Pradeep Sharma, Santosh Shelar, Anant Jadhav, Satish Mothkuri, Manish Soni, Naresh Gor, Vinayak Shinde and Kazi in the case.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.