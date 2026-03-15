As CNG supply drops, autos hit

MUMBAI: Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has begun cutting back on the supply of compressed natural gas (CNG) as it prioritises piped natural gas (PNG) supplied to the 30 lakh households that use it for cooking. Mumbai, India - November 18, 2025: A view of long queues of rickshaws outside the CNG filling station in Wadala after the supply of Compressed Natural Gas was disrupted across Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/ Hindustan Times) (Raju Shinde)

As a result, 18-20 CNG filling stations went off the grid on Saturday as pressure dropped, limiting the quantum of gas received at these outlets. That’s more than 10% of MGL’s 150-odd CNG filling stations in Mumbai.

With pressure dropping, Mumbai’s 3 lakh autorickshaws and 5 lakh CNG-powered four wheelers will not be able to fill a full tank in one go.

“This is a way to rationalise the supply of natural gas, which prioritises PNG supply to homes over CNG for vehicles. Until the situation improves, we will continue to rationalise the supply,” MGL sources said.

MGL’s primary distribution depot is near Anik Depot in Wadala, from where natural gas is distributed to CNG stations and supply chains for PNG.

“Usually, CNG stations are filled with 15-17 bar (a unit of pressure), which has dropped below 10 bar at a few outlets. So even though there is gas available, the pressure isn’t sufficient, and this impacts the functioning of compressors,” said a taxi and auto union leader.

The ideal pressure for filling CNG in an autorickshaw is 210 bar. Auto drivers say pressure has dropped to 170 bar. Due to this, they cannot tank up as needed, they say.