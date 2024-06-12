Asha workers demand fair wages and benefits in protest against BMC

Mumbai: Thousands of Asha workers gathered at Azad Maidan on Tuesday to protest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) failure to raise their minimum wage to ₹18,000. Currently earning ₹12,000, these workers, crucial to public health, demand an increase in wages, as well as provisions for Provident Fund (PF) and pension upon retirement. Mumbai, India - June 11, 2024: Asha Workers and Community Health Worker protest for their various demands at Azad Maidan, CSMT in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Kusum Vishnu Taware, 65, an Asha worker since 1990 and due for retirement, emphasised the necessity of a pension. Taware, a cardiac patient, stressed her need for financial support to manage medical expenses post-retirement. “Pension is crucial for my living expenses. While I live with my son, who works for BEST, his income is insufficient to cover all household expenses, including mine,” she said.

This protest for a salary hike echoes past grievances. In November 2023, Asha workers protested for a ₹7000 increase from their then-remuneration of ₹8,000 - ₹9,000. Despite promises from the state government, their demands remained unfulfilled, leading to further protests in February at Azad Maidan.

Prakash Devi Das, president of Mahapalika Arogya Seva Karmachari Sanghatana Mumbai, highlighted the persistent struggle. “We have been protesting for two years, seeking rightful remuneration. While the state marginally increased salaries in 2022 and 2023, promises of a significant hike remain unmet,” Das remarked.

Vedika Samjiskar, 40, a health worker, shared challenges faced on the job. “We collect health data from slums, respond to emergencies, and undertake surveys without adequate safety measures,” she said. “We are also working for people, but our grievances are always neglected.”

Asha workers affirmed their commitment to protest until their demands are met. A BMC official, speaking on condition of anonymity, urged an end to the protest, citing ongoing court proceedings. “We assure Asha workers that their concerns will be addressed. We urge patience during this process,” the official said.