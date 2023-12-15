close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Aspiring actress endures exploitation in sham audition; four booked

Aspiring actress endures exploitation in sham audition; four booked

ByMegha Sood
Dec 15, 2023 06:50 AM IST

An 18-year-old aspiring actress in Mumbai filed a complaint after being coerced into filming explicit scenes for a supposed film by individuals claiming affiliation with a production house. The videos were subsequently uploaded online without her consent. The investigation has been transferred to the crime branch.

MUMBAI: On Wednesday an investigation was initiated following a complaint from an 18-year-old aspiring actress. The woman, hailing from Vasai, reported that three men and a woman, claiming affiliation with a production house, coerced her into filming explicit scenes for a supposed film, subsequently uploading the videos online without her consent.

HT Image
HT Image

According to the Arnala police, the aspiring actress received a call on November 1 from an individual purporting to be associated with a production house. The caller offered her a role in a film to be released on OTT platforms.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The next day woman attended an audition at a farmhouse near Arnala Beach. The accused had announced that they were shooting a web series and were auditioning female actors for a leading role.

“When I reached the farmhouse, there were three men, including a cameraman, co-actor, and the director. There was also a woman make-up artist,” said the actress in her complaint. The woman was then told to strip and shoot some obscene scenes. The woman refused but the men forced her. Following the audition, she left the location expecting a callback from the production house. However, no communication ensued for over a month.

On Wednesday, she discovered that a pornographic film, featuring her, had been uploaded online. Alerted by an acquaintance, the aspiring actress approached the police to file a complaint. A police officer stated that they have transferred the investigation to the crime branch, suspecting the involvement of these individuals in a larger racket.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out