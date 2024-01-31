Assistant sub-registrar caught red-handed while taking a bribe in Kalyan

Bhiwandi: HT Image

Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau caught an Assistant Sub Registrar from Kalyan and a private person on Wednesday while taking a bribe of ₹12,000 from a complainant in Kalyan, said an official from the ACB.

The police said that the assistant sub-registrar has been identified as Raj Babu Koli, 53, who was posted at the Kalyan sub-registrar office and another private person has been identified as Subhash Malu Thackeray, 46, who collected the bribe from the complainant.

According to the official, the complainant and his wife purchased a two flats and the challan and stamp duty were paid for the registration of the property’s documents. Sub-registrar Koli demanded ₹15,000 per document for the registration from the complainant.

As per police sources, on January 28, Koli demanded money and it was settled for ₹12,000 for each document and later he registered a document. Koli told the complainant to come on January 31 to take a document and was given ₹12000.

The police said that the complainant approached Thane’s ACB office at Thane and lodged a complaint against him. Thereafter, officials from ACB formed a team and laid a trap at the Registration office in Kalyan and Thackeray was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of ₹12000 and giving the document at the behest of Koli. A case was lodged under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

