At 14.8°C, Mumbai records coolest day this winter

The city on Tuesday morning recorded the lowest temperature this winter, at 14.8 degrees Celsius, the first time below 15 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was 30 degrees Celsius. HT Image

Colaba witnessed a minimum temperature of 19.6 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 28.5 degrees Celsius.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

This spell, of minimum temperature in the range of 15 to 18 degrees Celsius, will continue till January 25, said Sushma Nair, scientist at IMD Mumbai. “The winds are all northerly, which is contributing to the chill. We’re expecting a shift to south easterly winds from January 25, after which the temperatures may increase. The coming weekend may not be very pleasant.”

The overall 24-hour AQI was in the moderate category.