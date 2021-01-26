At 16.4°C, mercury drops to Mumbai’s lowest this year
The city woke up to a chilly Monday morning as temperatures dropped to 16.4 degrees Celsius — the lowest so far this year. Earlier, on January 16, a minimum temperature of 16.6 degrees was recorded at Santacruz.
The Santacruz weather station, representative of Mumbai and suburbs, recorded a minimum temperature of 16.4 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degree below normal. This is the second lowest temperature of the ongoing winter season after December 22 last year when mercury dropped to 16 degrees Celsius.
Colaba recorded a minimum temperature of 18.5 degrees Celsius, which was 0.5 degree below normal.
Maximum temperatures also remained low with Santacruz recording it at 30.6 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degree below normal while it was 28.6 degrees Celsius at Colaba which was 1.2 degree below normal.
The drop in temperatures was in line with the forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD). “IMD had forecast that minimum temperatures in and around Mumbai would drop owing to cold winds from the north. This trend is likely to continue for the next two-three days,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.
“At 16.4 degrees Celsius, Mumbai’s Santacruz recorded the lowest minimum temperature of January this year. It may dip further during the next three days due to cold winds from the north,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology and climate change, SkymetWeather, on Twitter.
Meanwhile air quality saw a slight improvement on Monday after two days of very poor air. An overall air quality index (AQI) — a pollutant measuring indicator — of 283 (poor) was recorded on Monday. Over the weekend, air quality had plummeted to very poor category with AQI at 320 on Saturday and 310 on Sunday.
“Due to continuation of high pressure system in western India, calm winds are prevailing in Mumbai and surrounding regions. Additionally, continental pollution and dusty oceanic air is polluting the air further. This condition is leading to poor AQI in Mumbai. With movement of high pressure system to the west, calm wind conditions will be relaxed slightly which is going improve AQI for Mumbai in the next two days,” said a spokesperson from System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).
Navi Mumbai recorded the worst air quality at 369 (very poor), followed by Malad at 322 and Andheri at 320.
AQI was calculated by the SAFAR as the average of indices recorded at 10 locations in the city and suburbs. SAFAR categorises AQI levels for PM2.5 in the 0-50 range as good; 51-100 as satisfactory; 101-200 as moderate; 201-300 as poor; 301-400 as very poor and above 400 as severe.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai to get five new cyber police stations on Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior Shiv Sena leaders, ministers didn’t attend farmers’ protest in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
600 teachers, non-teaching staff protest new education policy in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: ED raids 10 premises of Omkar Group in Yes Bank fraud case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At 16.4°C, mercury drops to Mumbai’s lowest this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bullet train: NHSRCL calls for final bids for BKC station in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Metro-5 corridor to be complete by December 2024: MMRDA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCP chief Sharad Pawar slams Maha governor, Centre at farmers’ rally in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra crosses 100,000 Covid vaccinations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Schools expect good turnout with Class 5 to 8 starting from Wednesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers from Maharashtra stand their ground on new agri laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body seeks list of HCWs from private hospitals for vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai local trains to open for all soon, says CM Uddhav Thackeray
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Another FIR filed against car designer Dilip Chhabria
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Charge of sedition justified against Kangana Ranaut: Complainant to Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox