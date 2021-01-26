IND USA
Mumbai’s air quality saw a slight improvement on Monday at 283, after two days of very poor air. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

At 16.4°C, mercury drops to Mumbai’s lowest this year

The city woke up to a chilly Monday morning as temperatures dropped to 16.4 degrees Celsius — the lowest so far this year. Earlier, on January 16, a minimum temperature of 16.6 degrees was recorded at Santacruz.
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:37 AM IST

The city woke up to a chilly Monday morning as temperatures dropped to 16.4 degrees Celsius — the lowest so far this year. Earlier, on January 16, a minimum temperature of 16.6 degrees was recorded at Santacruz.

The Santacruz weather station, representative of Mumbai and suburbs, recorded a minimum temperature of 16.4 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degree below normal. This is the second lowest temperature of the ongoing winter season after December 22 last year when mercury dropped to 16 degrees Celsius.

Colaba recorded a minimum temperature of 18.5 degrees Celsius, which was 0.5 degree below normal.

Maximum temperatures also remained low with Santacruz recording it at 30.6 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degree below normal while it was 28.6 degrees Celsius at Colaba which was 1.2 degree below normal.

The drop in temperatures was in line with the forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD). “IMD had forecast that minimum temperatures in and around Mumbai would drop owing to cold winds from the north. This trend is likely to continue for the next two-three days,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

“At 16.4 degrees Celsius, Mumbai’s Santacruz recorded the lowest minimum temperature of January this year. It may dip further during the next three days due to cold winds from the north,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology and climate change, SkymetWeather, on Twitter.

Meanwhile air quality saw a slight improvement on Monday after two days of very poor air. An overall air quality index (AQI) — a pollutant measuring indicator — of 283 (poor) was recorded on Monday. Over the weekend, air quality had plummeted to very poor category with AQI at 320 on Saturday and 310 on Sunday.

“Due to continuation of high pressure system in western India, calm winds are prevailing in Mumbai and surrounding regions. Additionally, continental pollution and dusty oceanic air is polluting the air further. This condition is leading to poor AQI in Mumbai. With movement of high pressure system to the west, calm wind conditions will be relaxed slightly which is going improve AQI for Mumbai in the next two days,” said a spokesperson from System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Navi Mumbai recorded the worst air quality at 369 (very poor), followed by Malad at 322 and Andheri at 320.

AQI was calculated by the SAFAR as the average of indices recorded at 10 locations in the city and suburbs. SAFAR categorises AQI levels for PM2.5 in the 0-50 range as good; 51-100 as satisfactory; 101-200 as moderate; 201-300 as poor; 301-400 as very poor and above 400 as severe.

Mumbai’s only existing cyber police station is at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai to get five new cyber police stations on Republic Day

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Each of these cyber police stations will be located in five policing regions of the city, said joint commissioner of police (CP) (law and order) Vishwas Nangre Patil. Chief minister Uddhav Thackerey will inaugurate the stations at DB Marg police station on Tuesday.
NCP leader Sharad Pawar and ministers Balasaheb Thorat and Jitendra Awhad, along with other leaders, at the protest site. (Bhushan Koyande/HT)
mumbai news

Senior Shiv Sena leaders, ministers didn’t attend farmers’ protest in Mumbai

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:48 AM IST
While Sena said it didn’t want to break Covid-19 rules, its senior leaders were at an inauguration in Kalyan where scores had gathered
The teachers and non-teaching staff in the state participated in the farmers march on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

600 teachers, non-teaching staff protest new education policy in Mumbai

By Shreya Bhandary
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:44 AM IST
In a joint statement, the teachers have highlighted how NEP violates the constitutional mandates of the reservation policy and Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act
Enforcement Directorate office at Ballard Estate,Fort in Mumbai. (HT FILE )
mumbai news

Mumbai: ED raids 10 premises of Omkar Group in Yes Bank fraud case

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:41 AM IST
The group has allegedly misused various permissions given for slum rehabilitation schemes and diverted around 450 crore by way of loan from Yes Bank. The spokesperson for Omkar Developers declined to comment on ED raids.
Mumbai’s air quality saw a slight improvement on Monday at 283, after two days of very poor air. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

At 16.4°C, mercury drops to Mumbai’s lowest this year

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:37 AM IST
NHSRCL displays a replica of the bullet train during the Magnetic Maharashtra summit at BKC in 2018. (Pramod Thakur/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Bullet train: NHSRCL calls for final bids for BKC station in Mumbai

By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:35 AM IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had earlier questioned if the bullet train project was of any benefit to the state
Work in progress for Metro-7 which is set to be operational by May this year. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai Metro-5 corridor to be complete by December 2024: MMRDA

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:33 AM IST
A major line that will ease commute in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Metro-5 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan), is expected to be completed by December 2024, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said in a statement issued on Sunday.
(Bhushan Koyande)
mumbai news

NCP chief Sharad Pawar slams Maha governor, Centre at farmers’ rally in Mumbai

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Pawar took on governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for not meeting the agitating farmers, saying that the latter had time to meet actor Kangana Ranaut, but not farmers
(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra crosses 100,000 Covid vaccinations

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Maharashtra added 1,842 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,010,948. Mumbai, meanwhile, added 348 new cases to take its tally to 306,398
Karad Municipal School recently held a meeting with parents of students about schools reopening.
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Schools expect good turnout with Class 5 to 8 starting from Wednesday

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Schools said that as opposed to the initial resistance from parents before schools reopened for Classes 9 to 12 from November 23, parents are now getting comfortable with the idea of schools reopening, and added that they are expecting a good attendance from the first week itself.
Farmers march towards Raj Bhavan from Azad Maidan, to meet the governor on Monday. Later, they were stopped by the police at Dhobhi Talao. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Farmers from Maharashtra stand their ground on new agri laws

By Eeshanpriya MS and Sagar Pillai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Travel for long distances to reach Azad Maidan on foot to show their support to farmers’ agitation in Delhi
A medic prepares to administer Covishield vaccine shot to a healthcare worker at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on Monday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body seeks list of HCWs from private hospitals for vaccination

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Following a proposal of private hospitals that was submitted last week, BMC may allow beneficiaries in the second and third phase to be vaccinated in their hospital premises under the supervision of civic officials.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a high-level meeting with key officials on Monday regarding resuming local train services for general public. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai local trains to open for all soon, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a high-level meeting with key officials from the government, railways, municipal corporations and health department to take stock of the situation. The government is expected to allow the general public to take local trains in limited time slots beginning from non-peak hours.
Dilip Chhabria has already been arrested by the criminal intelligence unit (CIU) of Mumbai Police’s crime branch in connection with the alleged car finance racket in December 2020. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Another FIR filed against car designer Dilip Chhabria

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:13 AM IST
The economic offences wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police registered yet another first information report (FIR) against car designer Dilip Chhabria for allegedly cheating a Chennai-based businessman to the tune of over 22 crore.
Actor Kangana Ranaut is seeking quashing of the first information report (FIR) against her by Bandra police on charges of sedition. (PTI)
mumbai news

Charge of sedition justified against Kangana Ranaut: Complainant to Bombay HC

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:12 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC), while hearing the petition filed by actor Kangana Ranaut seeking quashing of the first information report (FIR) against her by Bandra police on charges of sedition, was informed by the complainant in the case that the actor’s tweets had not only intended to cause hatred between communities on religious lines but had also tried to create animosity in the minds of her followers against the state government
