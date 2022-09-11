ATC to keep watch on Mount Mary Fair
Mumbai: A joint task force of the Anti-Terror Cells (ATCs) from eight police stations will keep a watch at the much-awaited Mount Mary Fair in Bandra, which starts today after a two-year gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Mumbai: A joint task force of the Anti-Terror Cells (ATCs) from eight police stations will keep a watch at the much-awaited Mount Mary Fair in Bandra, which starts today after a two-year gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The terror threat perception for all major events in Mumbai, including Independence Day, Ganeshotsav and now the Mount Mary Fair, was escalated to high ever since terrorist outfit Al Qaeda issued a threat to avenge the derogatory remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma about Prophet Mohammed earlier this year.
ATCs were set up in each police station in 2012 and were the brainchild of former Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sadanand Date, who now heads the Mira-Bhayander Vasai Virar police commissionerate.
According to the Bandra police, ATC personnel from each police station from Bandra to Andheri -- designated as Zone IX for policing purposes -- have been roped in to ensure that the highly anticipated event from September 11 to 18 goes through without a hitch.
“The joint force is already gathering intelligence at ground level and will be out in full force all through the fair as well. Their tasks include keeping a watch on the activities, constant coordination with senior officials and immediate verification and neutralisation of any suspicious movement,” said an officer with the Bandra police station.
The officer added that apart from the task force, around 400 police personnel from different police stations will be in charge of security in the duration of the fair. Every entry and exit point of the venue will also be secured with door frame metal detectors (DFMDs).
“Additionally, we will be deploying personnel in plain clothes to focus on crimes like pick-pocketing, cell phone thefts, harassment towards women and molestation. A temporary command centre is being set up at the venue for smooth and speedy coordination, while several screens in the main control room will dedicatedly show footage only from the fair round the clock,” the officer said.
Apart from terror and law and order, the police are also ensuring that fire safety is not compromised and traffic flow is smooth.
“We have made it mandatory for each stall to have a fire extinguisher and the Mumbai Fire Brigade is setting up a temporary centre there,” the officer said.
Meanwhile, all roads leading to the venue will be designated as one-way and there will be no-parking zones in order to ensure better flow of traffic, officers said.
